La Liga giant keeps tabs on soon-to-be-free Arsenal star

Atletico Madrid remains interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette and will sign him as a free agent next summer.

The Frenchman has entered the last year of his current contract at Arsenal and he looks set to leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Gunners are rebuilding their squad and spent much of their transfer budget on players under 24.

Lacazette is already 30 and the Gunners have another older striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

No club signed him in the last transfer window, but he would still not get a new Arsenal deal and the Gunners will look to cash in on him in the winter.

They might struggle to achieve that, but the Frenchman will certainly have a new club when his current deal expires.

Le10Sport reports Atletico Madrid has had a long-standing interest in his signature and they never stopped talking to his entourage.

They are now interested in finally getting their man, but not for a fee.

The report claims that the La Liga holders are preparing to add him to their squad as a free agent in the summer.

This development means they are likely to get him on a pre-contract deal when this year ends in anticipation of his arrival next season.