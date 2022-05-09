La Liga outfit reported to be keen on Arsenal flop

Sevilla could save Arsenal from continuing to pay Nicolas Pepe’s salary from next season as they become interested in the Arsenal man.
Pepe has struggled at the Emirates since he moved from Lille in 2019. The Ivorian was one of the finest players in Ligue 1 before his transfer.
The Gunners expected much from him, but he has been a flop and he cannot even get into the team in recent weeks.
The next transfer window offers them a great chance to remove him from their squad and he might move to Seville.
Super Deporte claims the Spanish club’s director of football, Monchi, likes the Arsenal man and he would look to sign the winger.
However, it would depend on how much the Gunners set as Pepe’s asking price.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Pepe has been one of the worst transfer decisions we have made as a club, and it is even more embarrassing to think we broke our transfer record to sign him.
He doesn’t belong at this level and we need to get rid of him as fast as possible.
That means we need to lower our asking price so that Sevilla can help us remove him from our payroll.
funny looking Pepe…..
Why is this united player on our Paige disguised as Pepe?
LOL!!!
This is brilliant news…
Hasn’t worked for Pepe (or whoever that is above, Alanga UTD man??) But if we can get £25m+ or so wouldn’t be that bad. Add Lucas’ £15m, Matteos £13m, Dinos £3m & we have enough for a top replacement winger like Gakpo or Jesus by the looks of it!!
Add Nunez if possible then we have attackers of;
Martinelli, Jesus, Saka & Nelson.
Nunez & Nketiah for CF.
Øde & Smithrowe behind.
All can interchange position through a match and can play all across the front line! Not sure about Nunez but the rest can no problem and all have league experience after this year.
Add teilimans to that and we are ready to go.
Or whoever fills the gaps we may have an real squad heading Into next season. Young but alot of experience heading into the Champions league all being well.
Beat Spurs and we can start dreaming of these signings, the rumour mill on this site with everyone’s opinions will be fascinating.
Oh dear oh dear, looks like Just Arsenal and Just Man U got their pictures mixed up 🙄
Now watch Pepe go to Sevilla and shine…IJS
He shows that Ligue 1 performance doesn’t tell you much about performance in the EPL.
There are other Ligue 1 examples who haven’t done as badly but haven’t exactly set the world alight either.
Maybe it’s time to stop buying from there (except prospects)?