La Liga outfit reported to be keen on Arsenal flop

Sevilla could save Arsenal from continuing to pay Nicolas Pepe’s salary from next season as they become interested in the Arsenal man.

Pepe has struggled at the Emirates since he moved from Lille in 2019. The Ivorian was one of the finest players in Ligue 1 before his transfer.

The Gunners expected much from him, but he has been a flop and he cannot even get into the team in recent weeks.

The next transfer window offers them a great chance to remove him from their squad and he might move to Seville.

Super Deporte claims the Spanish club’s director of football, Monchi, likes the Arsenal man and he would look to sign the winger.

However, it would depend on how much the Gunners set as Pepe’s asking price.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe has been one of the worst transfer decisions we have made as a club, and it is even more embarrassing to think we broke our transfer record to sign him.

He doesn’t belong at this level and we need to get rid of him as fast as possible.

That means we need to lower our asking price so that Sevilla can help us remove him from our payroll.

