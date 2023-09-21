La Liga player reveals Arsenal pushed to sign him

Girona player Savinho has recently disclosed that he had the opportunity to join Arsenal before eventually becoming a part of the Manchester City group, despite being aware that his chances of immediately breaking into the Gunners’ first team were limited.

Currently, the talented attacker is plying his trade for Girona on loan from Troyes, a club within the Manchester City group network.

Savinho had been establishing a strong reputation for himself in Brazil, attracting the attention of top European clubs. When the time came for him to make a decision about his next European destination, Arsenal emerged as one of his potential choices. The Gunners were eager to welcome him as the next Brazilian talent in their ranks.

However, Savinho ultimately opted to join Troyes as part of the City group, with the hope that this association would facilitate a future move to the Premier League champions.

He tells Sport:

“Yes. Arsenal wanted me and also the Brazilian Bragantino.

“Yes. I knew that Troyes was the City Group and I thought that by working, I could one day reach Manchester City. Of course, I will have to do very well here in Girona.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Savinho is still 19, but his chance of making the first team at City is slim and there has hardly been a player who joined their network of clubs and eventually enjoyed a promising career for the European champions.

