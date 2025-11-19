La Liga side is now ready to sell Arsenal target in two months

Takefusa Kubo has emerged as one of the players that Arsenal would like to add to their squad, according to a report from the BBC. The Japan international has developed into one of the most consistently impressive wingers in La Liga during his time with Real Sociedad. His performances have stood out even as the Spanish side struggle to reach the same level they once achieved when players such as Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi were central figures in their success.

Kubo is known to be ambitious, and he reportedly wishes to take the next step in his career if Sociedad cannot progress to a higher level. For a period, the Spanish club were unwilling to consider any transfer involving the winger, viewing him as a core part of their plans. Recently however, there appears to have been a shift in their stance, creating an opening for interested clubs. As a player of significant importance to the team, the ideal scenario would normally involve a sale in the summer, allowing Sociedad the necessary time to find a suitable replacement.

A Potential January Departure

Despite that preference, the situation has now changed. As reported by Fichajes, Kubo could be allowed to leave in January if a suitable offer is presented. The report suggests that Sociedad have decided to cut their losses and are prepared to sanction his departure during the winter transfer window. This represents a notable development given their earlier reluctance to even consider negotiations for such an influential member of the squad. With the club seeking to recalibrate their project, moving Kubo on mid season is now viewed as an option rather than an impossibility.

The expectation is that interest will be strong, particularly from the Premier League. Arsenal have monitored Kubo’s progress for some time and see him as a player capable of adding creativity, directness and depth to their attacking options. Their interest, however, is no longer exclusive, with Tottenham now reportedly joining the race. This competition places additional pressure on any club seeking to secure his signature, especially given the relatively limited availability of high-quality wingers in the winter window.

Premier League Interest Intensifies

The growing attention around Kubo reflects his consistent performances and his desire to take on a greater challenge. As both Arsenal and Tottenham assess their squads ahead of the second half of the season, Kubo represents a rare opportunity to acquire a proven attacking talent who can make an immediate impact. His potential availability in January may therefore become one of the defining stories of the upcoming transfer window.

