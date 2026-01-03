La Liga star might choose a move to Arsenal over Liverpool

Rodrygo remains a transfer target for several Premier League clubs as speculation grows that he is edging closer to leaving Real Madrid. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with the attacker, whose future at the Bernabeu appears increasingly uncertain. Interest in his signature was strong during the summer, but he chose to remain in Madrid and fight for his place, a decision he followed through on by committing himself fully to the squad.
Despite his efforts, Rodrygo has found it difficult to secure a regular starting role. He is widely regarded as one of the finest players within the Madrid squad, yet the competition for attacking positions is intense, with numerous world-class forwards available. This depth has limited his opportunities to consistently deliver the level of output required to cement a place in the starting eleven.
Frustration at the Bernabeu
As the season has progressed, Rodrygo has reportedly grown frustrated with his situation. While his quality is not in doubt, his inability to produce decisive contributions on a regular basis has prevented him from becoming an automatic choice. It is believed that he now wishes he had pursued a move away from the club during the previous transfer window.
With his struggles continuing, the player is increasingly open to the idea of leaving Real Madrid. A decision on his future could come as early as this month, although a move in the summer also remains a possibility. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation closely, but many are waiting for a clear signal that he is ready to depart before making a formal approach.
Premier League Clubs on Alert
According to Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester City are currently viewed as the most likely destinations should Rodrygo decide to move to England. The report suggests that Liverpool’s interest has cooled in comparison, leaving the Gunners and City in stronger positions. Arsenal are said to be ahead of the Citizens at present, although that advantage could disappear if they fail to act decisively.
The situation remains fluid, with Rodrygo’s next steps dependent on both his performances and the intentions of interested clubs. What is clear is that his future at Real Madrid is no longer guaranteed, and Premier League sides are poised to respond should the opportunity arise.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Who is Rodrygo and Arda Guller going to replace in Arsenal? I hope Arteta is not thinking of selling Martinelli for all these NON BITING players? Football is the combination of skills and aggression. If you focus on only one, as Arteta is thinking that everything is skills, you may not achieve anything on higher level. We have enough skillful players now. Havertz, Merino, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Zubimendi, Timber, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Hincapie and Co are all skillful players. It’s not compulsory that everybody must be a skillful player. If you do your work well as a defender or attacker, you’re a good player in your own aspect.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Thiery Henry and Haaland are not skillful tiki taka players as Arteta may want, but they achieved a lot as players.
We need those two players. In the number 10 role, we only have Odegard. Guler will be an important addition. Eze refuses to sit in the midfield and conduct play even when playing as a 10. He prefers to run forward and expect pass from his DM and no 8 so he can score. That is not what I expect from a 10.
On the left wing Rodrigo will play there behind Trossard in the pecking order. With the number of games and competition, Martinelli will get game time too. With those two signed we won’t need to sign anyone in the summer transfer except a striker, a dm and a defender if big opportunities opens up.
If the opportunity arises that those two dream players become available, we should pull all stops to make it happen.
We need those two players. In the number 10 role, we only have Odegard. Guler will be an important addition. Eze refuses to sit in the midfield and conduct play even when playing as a 10. He prefers to run forward and expect pass from his DM and no 8 so he can score. That is not what I expect from a 10.
On the left wing Rodrygo will play there behind Trossard in the pecking order. With the number of games and competition, Martinelli will get game time too. With those two signed we won’t need to sign anyone in the summer transfer except a striker, a dm and a defender if big opportunities opens up.
If the opportunity arises that those two dream players become available, we should pull all stops to make it happen.
I’m not sure about Rodrygo – I don’t see him faring that well in the physical premier league-having the shit kicked out of him at St James’ park for example. I would rather go with proven premiership experience.
We do NOT need Rodrygo…I remember Keegan buying April last and selling Andy Cole. All went pear shaped
We have the players for this season. Let’s look at major signings in the summer if we want to change