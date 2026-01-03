La Liga star might choose a move to Arsenal over Liverpool

Rodrygo remains a transfer target for several Premier League clubs as speculation grows that he is edging closer to leaving Real Madrid. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all been linked with the attacker, whose future at the Bernabeu appears increasingly uncertain. Interest in his signature was strong during the summer, but he chose to remain in Madrid and fight for his place, a decision he followed through on by committing himself fully to the squad.

Despite his efforts, Rodrygo has found it difficult to secure a regular starting role. He is widely regarded as one of the finest players within the Madrid squad, yet the competition for attacking positions is intense, with numerous world-class forwards available. This depth has limited his opportunities to consistently deliver the level of output required to cement a place in the starting eleven.

Frustration at the Bernabeu

As the season has progressed, Rodrygo has reportedly grown frustrated with his situation. While his quality is not in doubt, his inability to produce decisive contributions on a regular basis has prevented him from becoming an automatic choice. It is believed that he now wishes he had pursued a move away from the club during the previous transfer window.

With his struggles continuing, the player is increasingly open to the idea of leaving Real Madrid. A decision on his future could come as early as this month, although a move in the summer also remains a possibility. Several clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation closely, but many are waiting for a clear signal that he is ready to depart before making a formal approach.

Premier League Clubs on Alert

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal and Manchester City are currently viewed as the most likely destinations should Rodrygo decide to move to England. The report suggests that Liverpool’s interest has cooled in comparison, leaving the Gunners and City in stronger positions. Arsenal are said to be ahead of the Citizens at present, although that advantage could disappear if they fail to act decisively.

The situation remains fluid, with Rodrygo’s next steps dependent on both his performances and the intentions of interested clubs. What is clear is that his future at Real Madrid is no longer guaranteed, and Premier League sides are poised to respond should the opportunity arise.