La Liga star will reject a move to Barcelona to join Arsenal

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Joan Garcia, with the Spanish goalkeeper reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club during the last summer transfer window. Despite their strong intent to bring him in as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners were unable to reach an agreement with Espanyol over a transfer fee. As a result, the Gunners shifted their attention to the loan market and secured the services of Neto from Bournemouth as a temporary backup to David Raya.

The Brazilian’s time at the Emirates has been largely uneventful, with minimal appearances and limited opportunities to make an impact on the pitch. With his loan spell set to conclude at the end of the campaign, Neto is expected to return to the South Coast, leaving Arsenal once again in need of a reliable understudy to their current number one.

Garcia Remains Arsenal’s Preferred Option

Garcia continues to top Arsenal’s shortlist for the backup goalkeeper position. The Gunners believe his attributes and potential make him a suitable candidate to support Raya next season. While their initial pursuit fell short, their interest has not cooled, and the club are expected to renew their efforts to secure his signature this summer.

However, the competition for Garcia’s services has intensified. Barcelona have now entered the fray, despite already having two capable goalkeepers on their books. Their interest poses a potential threat to Arsenal’s plans, given the lure of playing for one of Spain’s most prestigious clubs.

Player’s Preference Could Prove Decisive

In a significant boost to Arsenal’s chances, Garcia reportedly prefers a move to the Emirates. As reported by Sport Witness, the Spanish shot-stopper is willing to reject advances from Barcelona in favour of a transfer to North London. This preference could be pivotal in tipping the scales in Arsenal’s favour as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Garcia’s arrival would offer the Gunners a dependable alternative between the posts, especially given his experience and familiarity with top-level football in Spain. Arsenal must act quickly and decisively to finalise the deal and avoid being drawn into a prolonged battle for his signature.

