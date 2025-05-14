Joan Garcia
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

La Liga star will reject a move to Barcelona to join Arsenal

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal have maintained a long-standing interest in Joan Garcia, with the Spanish goalkeeper reportedly agreeing personal terms with the club during the last summer transfer window. Despite their strong intent to bring him in as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, the Gunners were unable to reach an agreement with Espanyol over a transfer fee. As a result, the Gunners shifted their attention to the loan market and secured the services of Neto from Bournemouth as a temporary backup to David Raya.

The Brazilian’s time at the Emirates has been largely uneventful, with minimal appearances and limited opportunities to make an impact on the pitch. With his loan spell set to conclude at the end of the campaign, Neto is expected to return to the South Coast, leaving Arsenal once again in need of a reliable understudy to their current number one.

Garcia Remains Arsenal’s Preferred Option

Garcia continues to top Arsenal’s shortlist for the backup goalkeeper position. The Gunners believe his attributes and potential make him a suitable candidate to support Raya next season. While their initial pursuit fell short, their interest has not cooled, and the club are expected to renew their efforts to secure his signature this summer.

However, the competition for Garcia’s services has intensified. Barcelona have now entered the fray, despite already having two capable goalkeepers on their books. Their interest poses a potential threat to Arsenal’s plans, given the lure of playing for one of Spain’s most prestigious clubs.

Joan Garcia v Real Madrid
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Player’s Preference Could Prove Decisive

In a significant boost to Arsenal’s chances, Garcia reportedly prefers a move to the Emirates. As reported by Sport Witness, the Spanish shot-stopper is willing to reject advances from Barcelona in favour of a transfer to North London. This preference could be pivotal in tipping the scales in Arsenal’s favour as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

Garcia’s arrival would offer the Gunners a dependable alternative between the posts, especially given his experience and familiarity with top-level football in Spain. Arsenal must act quickly and decisively to finalise the deal and avoid being drawn into a prolonged battle for his signature.

_________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us here

More Stories / Latest News
Sane playing for Bayern Munich
Leroy Sane hands Arsenal some hope with a fresh career decision 
Raheem Sterling against Tottenham
Arsenal loanee is already being offered to another club
Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP v Man City
European giant hopes Arsenal and Chelsea will fight it out for their star man

Posted by

Tags Joan García

1 Comment

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

  1. Let me allow myself to do some dreaming: three new signings to be announced by Arsenal in the first week of the transfer window – Zubimendi, Garcia and Gyoceres.
    That would be great!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors