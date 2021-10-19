Lacazette admits intention to wake up ‘sleepy’ Arsenal fans

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench yesterday to save our side from defeat, but he insists that the Arsenal fans appeared ‘sleepy’ during the Crystal Palace clash.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired our side into the lead early on, latching on to the rebound after Nicolas Pepe forced Guaita into a save inside the opening 10 minutes, but our opponents managed to fight their way back into the game.

We may have managed to go into the break 1-0 up, but we were pegged back by Christian Benteke shortly after the interval, before Odsonne Edouard put his side ahead with just over 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Shortly before their goal to take the lead, Lacazette had entered the field and moved to bring energy into our side who had been struggling to get to grips with their rivals performance.

The Frenchman set up a chance for Emile Smith Rowe soon after coming onto the pitch, before forcing Guaita into a save which resulted in a corner, and he moved to gee up the arena with a passionate ‘come on’.

Our team responded, and finished the game with a flourish of chances, including Kieran Tierney smashing an effort off the crossbar, before Laca finally saved the day in the 95th minute.

The 30 year-old has now admitted that he tried to bring energy to the side when he came off the bench as the fans had gotten ‘sleepy’.

“I wanted to bring a bit of energy to the team,” Laca said after the final whistle(via Arsenal.com). “We know when the fans in the stadium are alive and with us, it makes it hard for the opponent. Maybe because of the way we were playing at that moment, they were a bit sleepy, so I wanted to just bring some energy that I know they like, and to change the game.”

He succeeded with his intention, but it raises question marks as to why nobody else had attempted to try and use their home advantage to overturn a difficult match, where we appeared like the away side for long spells.

Patrick