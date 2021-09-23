Lacazette and Nketiah puts Aubameyang under pressure with goal-scoring performances

Arsenal earned another competitive win yesterday when they defeated AFC Wimbledon 3-0 in the Carabao Cup.

The Gunners have now won three matches on the spin, a significant improvement from their start to the campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side started this season with three consecutive league losses, conceded nine goals and scored none.

It was the worst start to the season possible and it made them the subject of ridicule from rival fans.

The Gunners look to have turned the tide and have now won their last three competitive matches with clean sheets as well.

They rested most of their key players for the match against Wimbledon and still emerged from it with a win.

The previous two wins have been by 1-0 scorelines and it showed that the Gunners are struggling for goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains the club’s top striker and the Gabonese star has started most of their matches.

However, he was rested for the match against Wimbledon and the goal-scoring performance of Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette has put him under pressure, according to The Daily Mail. They claim:

“What an easy night for Arsenal. A 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon, 10 changes made to the Premier League side and Bernd Leno was not tested once in the Gunners goal.

“But while their third round tie was a stroll in the park, Mikel Arteta would have been delighted with the free-scoring nature of his side on Wednesday night.

“Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, rested for the Emirates clash on Wednesday, has not been his usual self over the past 12 months, with the former Premier League Golden Boot winner scoring just 11 top-flight goals since September 2020.

“Now the Gabon forward must be concerned after watching Alex Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah find the net against the Dons, as the pressure on the 32-year-old’s squad status intensifies.

“Lacazette, who is yet to start a Premier League game for the Gunners this season, opened the scoring for Arsenal on Wednesday night by converting from the penalty spot, before Nketiah rounded off the scoring by flicking home late on with a clever finish.

“Nketiah and Lacazette were deemed forgotten men at Arsenal at the start of this season, but Wednesday night shows they could yet have good seasons after all.”