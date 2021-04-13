Lacazette could force Arsenal into transfer U-turn

Alexandre Lacazette has been tipped to leave Arsenal this season, but The Telegraph reports that his current form may prompt the Gunners to keep him.

The Frenchman is one of the older players in the current Arsenal team and they haven’t had much luck in giving deals to players who are over 30 recently.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in a blistering form in the last two seasons and earned a new big-money deal at the start of this campaign.

However, he hasn’t been in his best form this season and Lacazette has taken over the goal-scoring responsibilities very well.

The Frenchman has 15 goals in all competitions so far and scored a brace in Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Sheffield United the last time out.

The Telegraph also states that Arsenal has recently been linked with a move for Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, who could cost around £15 million to £20m.

But they would need to sell one of their current options before they can bring in the former PSG teenager.

The same report also says they wanted a fee in the same region for Lacazette, but his current fine form has forced them to consider giving him a new deal.

His goals have been important to Arsenal’s season and they will need some when they face Slavia Prague in the Europa League this week.