Lacazette delivers update after visiting hospital following fall against Man United

Alexandre Lacazette has delivered a positive update on his status after he clashed in the air with Harry Maguire and landed awkwardly on the floor.

The striker had been a problem for the England defender all night, and in one of their duels, he appears to have come off worse.

While Maguire got up almost immediately, Lacazette spent around three minutes on the ground getting treatment.

He eventually couldn’t continue the match and he was replaced by Eddie Nketiah.

The Gunners have kept their fingers crossed as he visited the hospital today to determine the extent of the injury he suffered. The Frenchman has now updated the club’s fans.



He took to his Instagram story to post an image of himself in a hospital and captioned the post: “Thanks for the doctors for the support and the fans for their concern.”

The 29-year-old has been a major positive as Arsenal returned to form in the last few weeks.

In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he has stepped up with goals and has already scored 8 in the league from 18 matches this season.

The Gunners haven’t said how long he will be out with his injury, but an early return to action seems likely.