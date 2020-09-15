Lacazette drops message for Aubameyang after he signs a new deal

Alexandre Lacazette has expressed his delight that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new Arsenal contract.

The Frenchman is Aubameyang’s most senior strike partner at the Emirates, and the Gabon striker has been shifted to the left side of attack so that the former Lyon man can be the club’s central striker.

Aubameyang was into the final 12 months of his previous deal at the club already and being the club’s most reliable player, everyone wanted him to stay.

His contract situation dragged on for a long time, but he has finally signed a new deal at the club.

The club used an Instagram Live video to announce him signing the deal and several of Arsenal’s former and present players joined the live call, Lacazette was one of them.

After joining the Instagram Live, the former Lyon man made sure he congratulated Aubameyang for signing the new deal after the delays.

Lacazette said as quoted by the Standard: “Congratulations my brother! Finally after one month after the [gestures with sand timer]… you have the biggest ego in the world.

“But it’s better now. Congrats bro, I’m really happy for you.”

Lacazette scored 10 league games for Arsenal last season, and he has already scored a goal in this campaign. He will hope to have a more productive season.