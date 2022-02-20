Lacazette finally has a response to Ivan Toney trolling Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has responded to Ivan Toney’s trolling of Arsenal when the Gunners faced Brentford at the start of this season.

The Premier League newcomers have just been beaten by Mikel Arteta’s side 2-1 in the league.

With that Arsenal gained revenge after their 2-0 defeat at the start of this season.

After the Bees stung the Gunners, Toney tweeted: “Nice kick about with the boys. @BrentfordFC”

It did age well because it took months down the line before the Gunners faced them again.

This time, goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka were enough to earn Arsenal a 2-1 win.

After the game, Lacazette took to his Twitter account to tweet almost the same thing.

The Arsenal man wrote: “Nice kick about with the boys. ⚽️@Arsenal”

Smith Rowe added in the comments: “Fun session today” with a laughing emoji.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal players enjoyed beating Brentford, and it is great to see that.

The Bees haven’t been easy to overcome by many clubs in this campaign and that makes beating them even more impressive.

Considering we didn’t sign a top player in the January transfer window, we have done very well since we returned from the winter break.

Hopefully, it would continue until the end of the season.

