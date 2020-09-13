Lacazette gets off to a flyer and denies transfer rumours

Arsenal kick off Premier League with goal rout! by Shenel Osman

Game one done; and first blood is drawn to Arsenal.

Our boys came away from Craven Cottage with all three points after a fine first team performance and we can all thank Alexandre Lacazette, who got the ball rolling after a rather scrappy but well deserved first goal.

Goal number one in the 2020/21 Premier League season had Lacazette’s name all over it. That first goal clearly pushed Arsenal into life after a rather shaky start, which is to be expected after going into the game as favourites, but as we know, anything is possible, especially with our boys, and the fact we were playing against a newly promoted Fulham side who were obviously looking to stamp their authority back on the Premier League after their return.

I must admit I was impressed with Lacazette today and I am very happy he got his name on the scoresheet. He clearly likes playing against Fulham netting four goals in three appearances and scoring most recently against them when we won 5-1 in October 2018. If he played against Fulham every week, he would surely bag more goals in a season, but his hold up play and passing was on point today and clearly helped the team tick over as each player did, playing their part.

Speaking after the game Laca was asked, of course, about his future, and giving a very honest response basically said: “I am very happy here, it is just the press talking.” And I for one am so happy to hear a player talking like this, rumours are rumours and the press will do all they can to dislodge players and clubs when it comes to contracts. Although we know the press do, it is still refreshing to hear a player admit that the press is basically talking rubbish.

So, congratulations to Lacazette for getting the first goal of the season for himself, Arsenal and the Premier League, heres hoping there is lots more to come.

Gooners were you impressed with Lacazette today?

Shenel