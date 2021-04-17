Lacazette has definitely earned a contract extension now

Arsenal have a big decision to make with Lacazette!

As we all know Alexandre Lacazette’s contract is coming to an end in the summer, and soon to be 30 he is not getting any younger.

But what I would like to see is if they will show him the same confidence by offering him a contract extension, as they have done with the likes of Aubameyang and Luiz, and when signing Willian on a free.

There is no doubt that the senior players can and do play a big part in the younger star’s careers, where they can help mentor them and steer them into the right path. But will Arsenal want to take a chance on Lacazette, given that Aubameyang has not been the same since he signed his extension with the club?

I think they should show Lacazette the same loyalty as what he is showing us. Within the past few weeks, Lacazette has stood up and shown what he is capable of. And although some results may not have gone our way, he never let his head hang. He has shown the passion, fight and determination at times that the whole team has failed to do collectively, yet in the last two games he has scored four goals and helped lead the team to comfortable wins over Sheffield United and Slavia Prague, while keeping clean sheets along the way. Teamwork!

We know that there have been personal issues for Aubameyang off the pitch, which is why he has not been himself, but as they took a chance on him they should do the same with Lacazette.

Because for me, he is human and will make mistakes like everyone can and does, but a contract extension is the least he deserves, given that we haven’t got the funds to bring any other striker in, I think keeping Lacazette would be the best and smartest option moving forward.

Shenel Osman