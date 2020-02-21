Lacazette is back in business at last

Arsenal may have made hard work of beating Olympiacos last night, but at last the Gunners are hitting the headlines with some good reports at last. Yesterday was a milestone for us as well, as we made it three clean sheets in a row for the first time this season, and more importantly, Alexandre Lacazette also scored his first away goal this season, after finally ending his drought when getting on the scoresheet against Newcastle at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta always believed that the Frenchman would come good again, and the boss praised Lacazette’s team-mates for also getting behind our striker even during his barren times. “That’s the strikers,” he said on Arsenal Player. “They live moments in their careers. They need support, they need confidence.

“That confidence and support came from me, but most importantly it came from his team-mates. The way they reacted when he scored, that was a lift. That’s not just a coincidence. It’s something that happens because the energy of the team is putting energy into him as well.”

So it looks like Arsenal have turned the corner and can now start making inroads into our League position as well on Sunday when we welcome Everton to the Emirates. We could leapfrog the Toffees as we try and close in on the six-point gap to Tottenham in fifth. If we can get yet another clean sheet and another goal from Lacazette we will surely know that we are back in business at last…