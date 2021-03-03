Lacazette is yet another one Arsenal will let leave cheaply

Lacazette? By Dan Smith
Do you remember when we were promised after Ramsey that no player would be allowed to run down their contract?
Well this summer Lacazette becomes the latest Gunner to only have 12 months left on his deal, reducing his value.
The only difference is; this isn’t a case of Arsenal forcing a talent to stay as it seems both parties have accepted an amicable split.
The 29-year-old will be aware of the wages Aubameyang and William are on, but doesn’t start enough to warrant the club paying over the odds for another over 30-year-old.
As any buyer won’t have to pay a huge fee, the Frenchmen probably can get him himself a salary increase elsewhere. It’s generally accepted that before their transfer ban he was joining Atletico Madrid, a club who are not put off by age.
Your opinion on this might be based on your faith in the club to replace Laca with someone better.
I would like to keep him as the one thing he guarantees is he works hard, something that not even Aubameyang can say.
It’s funny how the press get leaked information to encourage gooners to follow the club’s narrative. Buzz words are used like, Arteta ‘rebuilding’ or ‘His own players’.
It’s to make you think slashing the wage bill is a good thing. To stop you questioning why a Billionaire ‘s response to the worst Arsenal squad in decades is to cut costs?
Edu’s criteria won’t be to find someone better then Laca, it will be find someone on less than his 180-000 pound a week and for less than the sum we recoup him for.
If you think I’m being harsh answer me this?
Who replaced Ramsey? A loan signing on less wages.
Who replaced Ozil? A loan signing on less wages.
We saved millions by releasing or loaning out Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Maitland Niles and Willock. Many believed those savings (only two will be employees come the summer) meant we had made savings to invest in the squad.
Those supporters told themselves the same thing when a Cazorla, Welbeck and Wilshere were made free agents. Every year the wage bill gets smaller while the team get worse.
Yet another player is about to leave with the priority being slashing our wage bill.
And some fans think it’s a good thing.
I’d laugh if it wasn’t so sad….
Dan Smith
According to spotrac.com, the wage bill has generally increased year-on-year except for 2018/9 which was a crazy outlier. This despite not getting Champions League football. This notion that any savings made by the club filter directly into the owners’ pockets is a boring conspiracy now.
If clubs’ balances have sufficiently recovered from the Covid era, we will likely be able to make a bit of money this summer. If not, and Laca doesn’t sign, he will go for cheap. I wouldn’t put him in the same category as Musti, Sokratis et al whose transfer fees and salaries did not match their abilities. If the article’s concerns manifest, it will be a result of poor fortune not poor financial management.
Personally, I hope he’ll sign a new deal for closer to £120k and become more of a squad player/mentor.
But Dan I think you IG ore the fact that the likes of Cazorla Ramsey,Wilshere, Welbeck were not even earning close yo the dross we let go this season yet they were better than the dross we let go.
Santi Cazorla was earning 90k.
Ramsey & Lacazette on 115k
Kolasinac was on 145k
Mhki was on 135
Clearly you know how much Ozil was earning.
My point is am I glad Arteta and the club let these poor players go? Yes!! Yes I am!! I don’t care if it’s saving money or not, but when these players weren’t even performing better than the likes of Cazorla and Co then I’m we cut them off.
Right now the only issue is Auba’s wage.
Willian isn’t earning more than 120k as his salary. The price only goes up when you add his bonus and signing fee.
Knowing he’s been pretty useless all season, I don’t think he’s earned any bonus or reason to be paid close to 200k.
The point being, you see this deals as saving money, meanwhile some of us see the truth as it is, it’s letting go of players that ain’t worth the ridiculous wage they’re earning.
Though you could makes slight argument for Laca, but even himself doesn’t score enough goals.
Years ago undef Arsene Wenger, we had players earning much less and performing better, will I be mad that we’re trying to get players who’d earn less and perform better? Hell no to the no no no
If there is a 20 M offer for Lacazette in this summer, I bet Arsenal would accept it. It’d be too low for a good CF like him, but we’d have no other choice
It won’t be easy to find another CF with his abilities though
Kroenke, inter alia, is the real problem.
As Sean M has pointed out, sportac.com proves you wrong big time. Salaries are going up not down. And now about our number 9.
Lacazette can leave this summer for 25-35 million or he can leave in 2-3 years for either nothing or for peanuts.
The summer transfer window is prime time to sell the man and both him and the club. Laca will get more minutes and probably score more goals while Arsenal will be able to reinvest.