Lacazette is yet another one Arsenal will let leave cheaply

Lacazette? By Dan Smith

Do you remember when we were promised after Ramsey that no player would be allowed to run down their contract?

Well this summer Lacazette becomes the latest Gunner to only have 12 months left on his deal, reducing his value.

The only difference is; this isn’t a case of Arsenal forcing a talent to stay as it seems both parties have accepted an amicable split.

The 29-year-old will be aware of the wages Aubameyang and William are on, but doesn’t start enough to warrant the club paying over the odds for another over 30-year-old.

As any buyer won’t have to pay a huge fee, the Frenchmen probably can get him himself a salary increase elsewhere. It’s generally accepted that before their transfer ban he was joining Atletico Madrid, a club who are not put off by age.

Your opinion on this might be based on your faith in the club to replace Laca with someone better.

I would like to keep him as the one thing he guarantees is he works hard, something that not even Aubameyang can say.

It’s funny how the press get leaked information to encourage gooners to follow the club’s narrative. Buzz words are used like, Arteta ‘rebuilding’ or ‘His own players’.

It’s to make you think slashing the wage bill is a good thing. To stop you questioning why a Billionaire ‘s response to the worst Arsenal squad in decades is to cut costs?

Edu’s criteria won’t be to find someone better then Laca, it will be find someone on less than his 180-000 pound a week and for less than the sum we recoup him for.

If you think I’m being harsh answer me this?

Who replaced Ramsey? A loan signing on less wages.

Who replaced Ozil? A loan signing on less wages.

We saved millions by releasing or loaning out Ozil, Sokratis, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Maitland Niles and Willock. Many believed those savings (only two will be employees come the summer) meant we had made savings to invest in the squad.

Those supporters told themselves the same thing when a Cazorla, Welbeck and Wilshere were made free agents. Every year the wage bill gets smaller while the team get worse.

Yet another player is about to leave with the priority being slashing our wage bill.

And some fans think it’s a good thing.

I’d laugh if it wasn’t so sad….

