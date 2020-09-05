Lacazette latest including Juventus interest

Alexandre Lacazette has been linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer, but a move to Juventus appears extremely unlikely at present.

The Old Lady were believed to be in the hunt for a new striker, having mutually agreed to part ways with Gonzalo Higuain, but according to Guillem Balague that striker now looks set to be Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan international has been told that he is surplus to requirements by Barcelona, and is believed to have agreed a deal with the Turin club, where he is set to become only the 14th player to play alongside both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

This will likely close the door on the club’s interest (for now) in Lacazette, although they had already showed resistance in paying his asking price, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The respected journalist now expects the Frenchman to stay at the Emirates this summer.

“I believe that he will stay,” Romano told Lee Gunner’s YouTube channel in an interview.

“For sure his agents are speaking with many clubs.

“They spoke with Juventus, but Juventus can’t pay like €50million in this moment to sign Lacazette.

“They won’t pay this fee but the Juventus director Fabio Paratici was in England some days ago.

“He had a meeting with his agent but they did not find an agreement.

“In this moment I would have to say Juventus is a no. Inter is a no too, they will go with Lautaro [Martinez] and [Romelu] Lukaku next season so they are not going for Lacazette.”

The striker has also been linked with a possible move to Atletico Madrid, but I feel that if they were serious about a deal for the former Lyon star, we would have been able to strike a deal for Thomas Partey already.

Could Arsenal have been better off by selling Laca this summer?

Patrick