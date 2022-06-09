Lacazette makes financial admission after signing for Lyon

Alexandre Lacazette has sealed an emotional return to Olympique Lyon from Arsenal after they decided not to offer him a new deal.

The Frenchman left Lyon for Arsenal in 2017 and helped them to win the FA Cup.

The Gunners are rebuilding their team and decided not to extend his stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

Reports linked him with a move to several clubs, but he has now agreed to a return to France with Lyon.

He was one of the highest-paid players at the Emirates, but Lyon can hardly afford half his wages, so he had to sacrifice most of it to return to the Ligue 1 club.

While speaking to reporters, he admitted to taking a financial hit and revealed why.

The striker said, as quoted by Talk Sport: “My love for the club was enough (for me to take a pay cut). The project is also very important for me.

“It was a decision I took with those close to me and in the end, I’m happy. It is moving to rediscover this stadium. I can’t wait to wear the shirt.”

When players return to their former clubs, they are mostly motivated by the chance to help the team.

Lacazette is no different, and we wish him the best of luck as he tries to help the Ligue 1 side become a top club again.

