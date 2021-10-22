Lacazette motivation questioned by pundit – is he right?

Former Scotland manager, Alex McLeish says Alexandre Lacazette played like he was sending a message to potential suitors against Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman is out of a contract at the end of this season and he has fallen behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order at the Emirates.

He could get a free transfer to another club at the end of this season, but it matters how he ends the campaign.

Potential suitors would be watching him and he seems to know that and made the most of his time on the pitch on Monday.

He came on as a second-half sub and was a handful for the Palace defence.

He eventually got a reward for his lively and relentless performance by scoring the equalising goal in a 2-2 draw to salvage a point for the Gunners.

McLeish enjoyed his cameo performance in the game and says he played like he was possessed and showed great hunger.

He told Football Insider: “He’s a very lively guy. You saw the difference he made to Arsenal in the Crystal Palace game.

“He kind of transformed the speed. Again, that word tempo, he really added to the tempo of the game.

“He came on, he was smart, running at defenders. In fact, it was as hungry a game I’ve seen him play in.

“He came on like a man possessed as if he’s got something to prove. Maybe he’s living on the possibility he could be getting a good move.”

This is something we have seen before, both with players that want new contracts or to earn a move. It really is a shame that they cannot step up their game and be consistent because of their love for Arsenal.