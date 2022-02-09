Lacazette names players who could captain Arsenal one day

Alexandre Lacazette has been wearing the Arsenal armband since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was first banished from the first team.

The Gabon star was subsequently stripped of the captain’s armband and he has since left for Barcelona.

His departure means Lacazette is now the most experienced striker at the club and he has been made captain for now, pending what happens to his future in the summer.

He is enjoying the new role and the responsibility that comes along with it.

However, he will be out of a contract at the end of this season and is likely to leave the Emirates.

He has now spoken about other players in the squad who are potential captain materials.

Asked which of his teammates he believes deserve to wear the armband in the next few years, he said to the Arsenal Media:

“There is some future captains, Gabriel, big Gabi, has got presence, leadership at the back. I think when he’s going to be more fluent with English, it will help a lot.

“Ben White as well, he’s more quiet maybe, but by the way he plays he can be a good leader and maybe with edge can build up.

“Sambi Lokonga, but he’s already been a captain in the past so it’s not hard to say he can be a good captain. Kieran as well because I think he’s been a captain as well in the past for the national team a few times. You can see some future captains, or leaders.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The current group of players at Arsenal have shown remarkable leadership qualities.

Mikel Arteta deserves credit for changing the culture at the club and signing players who have a solid mentality.

It has not been easy and the intense Spaniard has fallen out with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang, but it is bringing results.

When Lacazette leaves in the summer, the Gunners will have a squad of players who have mostly just joined and have the right attitude.