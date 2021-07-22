Lacazette needs to go to make room for our Young Guns

Lacazette Must Go by AI

The rumours on the scene is that Alexandre Lacazette may or may not leave, depending on if any offers come for him.

Well, in a COVID-19 impacted financial year, it is not very likely that we see a good offer for a player on significant wages entering the last year of his contract. And in that scenario, Lacazette stays.

The problem with that scenario and Lacazette staying is that it clogs up the team. We are not talking about a player who is an unknown quantity. We are talking about someone who has never hit 20 goals in his best season for Arsenal. He hasn’t and he won’t this season. So if he stays, it is to eat up minutes up front that could go to Gabriel Martinelli or Folarin Balogun, both of whom could realistically outscore Lacazette if they play as much as he does.

Lacazette must be sold. Just get him off already. Call up old friends and favours. Shop him to Brighton. Offer West Ham a “brilliant, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’. See if PSG are looking for a backup option. And what are those Chinese teams up to these days? Whatever the case may be, Lacazette has to leave.

His leaving brings clarity to our future at striker, to see any of our young lads can take the position and free the space for the arrival of a marquee signing.

If Lacazette stays, then he will eat up exhibition minutes for either of Balogun or Martinelli, especially when we have no European football to add opportunities for our Young Guns. But it’s not going to be much of the board’s fault if they don’t receive an offer for him.

After all, if wishes were horses, Tottenham would ride.

Agboola Israel