Lacazette “not surprised” by Arteta’s success at Arsenal

I’m sure there are a few Arsenal haters who are still perplexed as to how Arsenal has suddenly become so successful this season. But if there is one individual who isn’t surprised by Arsenal’s success this season, it’s Alexander Lacazette.

The ex-Arsenal star was full of praise for his former club during the Lyon vs. PSG pre-match news conference. About Arsenal, the 31-year-old said (as quoted by Foot Mercato), “Arsenal? I’m not surprised. I worked with the coach (Mikel Arteta). I know how he works, and I’m not surprised by the club’s success, and I’m happy for my teammates there.”

Hearing Lacazette’s comments, we’re reminded of how potent Arsenal’s offence has been this season. We’d be fourth or fifth if Lacazette was still at Arsenal. Gabriel Jesus is the player who, when he plays, has taken Arsenal to the next level and inspired us to dream higher.

Anyway, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying Laczette wasn’t excellent; he just wasn’t suited to Arteta’s style of play. Anyway, hats off to him; he’s been a Ligue 1 standout this season, with 17 goals in 25 games. It is not said much, but Gabriel Jesus has truly been an upgrade over the strikers (Aubameyang and Lacazette) Arteta had to rely on; even Nketiah and Trossard have been excellent when leading the line.

Arsenal continued their winning streak with a 4-1 victory over Leeds; they now have nine games left before finding out if they are champions or not.

COYG!

Daniel O

