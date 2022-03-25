Lacazette opens up about Arteta and what he has done for Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette has lavished praise on Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard continues to lead Arsenal towards a return to the top four.

The Gunners have become the odds-on favourites to end this season in the last Champions League place, and it is a significant improvement from last season when they finished the campaign outside all the European spots.

The Gunners made Arteta their manager at the end of 2019 when Unai Emery was fired by the club, but not everyone associated with the club was positive about his appointment.

This is because he had no prior experience in senior management and Arsenal needed a strong managerial hand to lead them at the time.

He has proven his doubters wrong and has now become one of the finest managers in England, and Lacazette says he deserves credit for the progress the club has made under him.

He tells Mundo Deportivo: “We are focused on being in the top four.

“We want to get the team into the Champions League next season. We work for it all week, and at the moment, it’s working.

“We want to continue like this, working hard every day to play well at the weekend.

“Arteta is the leader, the boss, even the boss of the club. Since he arrived, a lot of things have changed, including everyone’s mentality… It’s all about him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most of us didn’t think Arteta was still the right man for the job when we started this season poorly. There were even calls for him to leave.

However, apart from Piers Morgan, it is hard to find an Arsenal supporter who doesn’t believe the Spaniard is doing a great job now. We can only hope his team keeps getting better.