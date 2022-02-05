Lacazette pens an emotional message to former teammate Aubameyang

Alexandre Lacazette had a very close relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

Both players were the club’s main strikers between 2018 and the last transfer window when Auba left for Barcelona.

The Frenchman will be out of contract at the end of this season and he could also leave the club.

However, he has sent a message to his former strike partner and claims he enjoyed his time at Arsenal because the Gabon star was a teammate.

He wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for the last 4 years , my experience in arsenal would have been different without you.

Wish you good luck in your next chapter !

See you soon ”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is always sad to see a teammate and friend leave, but Auba was becoming a problem for the club.

The striker is undeniably talented, but we couldn’t continue to contain his excesses at the Emirates.

The squad needs players that are more disciplined than he is now, and we can get that from some of our transfer targets.

In the summer, Lacazette will likely leave and they could be reunited if he also joins Barca.