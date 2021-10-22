Lacazette pushing to start against Aston Villa but does he deserve it?

Alexandre Lacazette is pushing to earn a start for Arsenal against Aston Villa this evening.

After winning three consecutive league matches, including one against Tottenham, Arsenal has drawn their last two league games against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Arsenal has been it’s usual up and down self this season and depending on your perspective, they are either on a good run of form right now or struggling to get a win once again.

The hero, if that is the right word, against Palace was Alexandre Lacazette because of his last-second equaliser against the Eagles and according to Sky Sports, the Frenchman is pushing Mikel Arteta to hand him a first league start of the season.

No doubt this will split opinion among the fanbase with some calling for him to start while others will not forget that he has far more often let us down.

One good cameo appearance does not make a summer and personally, I would not select him, however, I do understand why there is a clamour for him to start, he is in decent form I suppose.

You have to feel sorry for the younger strikers like Gabriel Martinelli and Folarin Balogun who must be thinking that they will never get a proper run in the team if players that have been underperforming for years keep getting second chances ahead of them.