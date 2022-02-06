Lacazette starts the process of leaving Arsenal in the summer

Alexandre Lacazette has started negotiating a pre-contract agreement to re-join Olympique Lyon for free in the summer.

The Frenchman left the Ligue 1 side to move to the Emirates in 2017.

He is now in the final five months of his current deal with the Gunners and it doesn’t seem they would offer him a new one.

Lacazette has attracted the attention of the likes of Atletico Madrid and Juventus since he has been at Arsenal.

However, Football London claims he is already in talks with Lyon, suggesting he will return to his hometown club.

They have been struggling in recent seasons and could make good use of his experience to become better competitors in Ligue 1 from next season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette will almost certainly not get a new Arsenal deal, even though his experience is probably still needed at the club.

The striker has failed to score as many goals as we would have liked and he is getting older.

His departure would mean a major overhaul of our attack, but shouldn’t we keep him for at least one more season?

That is an idea the club might consider, but if he insists on getting a long-term deal, it is not worth it then.

