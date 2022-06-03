Lacazette to Lyon (Really?) and Alvaro Morata to……

So things seem to be starting to take shape with just one week left until Arsenal’s transfer window opens, but I admit I am very surprised to hear from the Athletic that Alexandre Lacazette has agreed to rejoin his old club Lyon.

I thought earlier in the season that the French club would be his most likely destination, but when Laca made his recent interview saying that he wanted to play in the Champions League I kind of ruled them out, considering Lyon finished up 8th in Ligue 1.

All i can assume now is that the expected offers from bigger clubs didn’t materialise, or Lyon came up with a very big package to tempt him to return, although I doubt his wages will be anywhere near what he was earning at Arsenal.

So, after that surprise, let’s move on to Alvaro Morata, who has been mooted as a possible replacement for Laca at the Emirates.

I would personally be just as surprised if this one happened, considering his age and current wages, but he is definitely looking at his options.

“I have quite a few options.” Morata was quoted as saying in the Standard. “It’s not up to me, I can’t do anything about it,”

“My wife and children will follow me wherever I need to go. I do have preferences and options, but I want to go where the club love me the most and value me.”

Surely that last statement would rule him out of coming to Arsenal, going by the comments from fans on here!

Or do JA Fans really rate him highly?

