Lacazette to undergo a scan on Tuesday after his injury against Fulham

Alexandre Lacazette will undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury he suffered against Fulham.
The striker pulled up after the Gunners had gone behind against the Cottagers and they are now worried about his readiness for their match against Villarreal in the Europa League next week.
Lacazette has been in fine goal-scoring form for the club in the last few games and had four goals in two games before the Fulham match.
As Arsenal struggled to break down their visitors, he appeared to pull a hamstring and had to be replaced.
It would be a big blow to the Gunners and Mail Sports reports that he will undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of the problem he has suffered and how long he would be out with the injury.
The Gunners are already without the hospitalised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette has filled in nicely for the Gabon striker.
Arsenal risks being without any of their senior attackers when they face Everton on Friday and Villarreal in the Europa League semifinal next week.
Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score Arsenal’s goal against Fulham and he might get the chance to play in the absence of Laca.
Lacazette is in reasonable nick right now but we have plenty of cover. Pepe Martinelli Nketia Aubameyang can easily play 9.
Everton’s form is vile right now so Arsenal can redt key players if need be. Team v Toffees.
Ryan
Bellerin Holding Mari Cedric
Xhaka Elneny
Willian ESR Martinelli
Aubameyang/Nketia.
By next week all Arsenal’s key men should be fit and ready to rumble.
Arsenal Team v Villareal
Leno
Chambers Mari Gabriel Tierney
Xhaka Partey
Pepe Odegaard Saka
Aubameyang/Lacazette.
