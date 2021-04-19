Lacazette to undergo a scan on Tuesday after his injury against Fulham

Alexandre Lacazette will undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the severity of the injury he suffered against Fulham.

The striker pulled up after the Gunners had gone behind against the Cottagers and they are now worried about his readiness for their match against Villarreal in the Europa League next week.

Lacazette has been in fine goal-scoring form for the club in the last few games and had four goals in two games before the Fulham match.

As Arsenal struggled to break down their visitors, he appeared to pull a hamstring and had to be replaced.

It would be a big blow to the Gunners and Mail Sports reports that he will undergo a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of the problem he has suffered and how long he would be out with the injury.

The Gunners are already without the hospitalised Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette has filled in nicely for the Gabon striker.

Arsenal risks being without any of their senior attackers when they face Everton on Friday and Villarreal in the Europa League semifinal next week.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to score Arsenal’s goal against Fulham and he might get the chance to play in the absence of Laca.