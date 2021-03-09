Lacazette’s agent contacting possible summer destinations

There have been quite a few Arsenal transfer rumours saying that this will be Alexandre Lacazette’s final few months at the Emirates. The Frenchman is far from being an automatic starter despite his goalscoring record, and perhaps it is time for him to try his luck in another League while he still has time.

It would appear that the 30 year-old will be leaving by mutual consent, and today’s CalcioMercato is reporting that Lacazette’s agent, has approached Juventus, who are in the market for a striker, but there are other possible destinations apparently.

The report says about Lacazette: PROPOSALS – This is why his agents are moving to find an alternative for him. A project in which he can feel himself a protagonist, an ambitious team and an ambitious square, who want to fight for important goals. With this in mind, his profile has been proposed to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Three teams looking for a new central striker. From Turin they have taken their time, Lacazette is a player who has been liked for some time, but it is not the time to make decisions.

So if there is no smoke without fire, the steady rumours about Lacazette would make it seem very likely he will be leaving Arsenal in a few months.

But it would have to be a team that could pay his wages. Juventus looks like a good match for his skills.

Sam p