Lacazette’s agent contacting possible summer destinations

There have been quite a few Arsenal transfer rumours saying that this will be Alexandre Lacazette’s final few months at the Emirates. The Frenchman is far from being an automatic starter despite his goalscoring record, and perhaps it is time for him to try his luck in another League while he still has time.
It would appear that the 30 year-old will be leaving by mutual consent, and today’s CalcioMercato is reporting that Lacazette’s agent, has approached Juventus, who are in the market for a striker, but there are other possible destinations apparently.
The report says about Lacazette: PROPOSALS – This is why his agents are moving to find an alternative for him. A project in which he can feel himself a protagonist, an ambitious team and an ambitious square, who want to fight for important goals. With this in mind, his profile has been proposed to Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. Three teams looking for a new central striker. From Turin they have taken their time, Lacazette is a player who has been liked for some time, but it is not the time to make decisions.
So if there is no smoke without fire, the steady rumours about Lacazette would make it seem very likely he will be leaving Arsenal in a few months.
But it would have to be a team that could pay his wages. Juventus looks like a good match for his skills.
Sam p
In these Covid days every club is up to its eyeballs in debt.
No one not even Juve Atletico or Barca are looking for an over the hill 30 year old demanding 180 k p/w presently playing for a mid table struggling PL team let alone pay a fee especially when they can get said player for free next summer. Ozil Ramsey and Sanchez showed Mustafi Mkhitaryan + Socritis have shown all the Arsenal players the way on how you run down your contract leave on a free and get a fat retirement package. Torreira will do the same as will Bellerin who the club also think they can force to leave. But they can’t force these players to leave. The players have rock solid contracts and an agent who will make sure the contract is honoured after all he wants his cut of the profits. The club has to hope Lacazette scores a brace in the EL final otherwise he is not going any where unless the club let’s him go on a free or at a hugely discounted price.
All the best Lacca
Love the guy but he just isn’t quite what we need.
I am interested to see if arteta chooses to buy a replacement or allow florian, nketia and martinelli to fill the gap.
This would save arsenal alot of money and boost the value of its youngsters. I also think all 3 of those players have potential