Lacazette’s goal record against Southampton and some stats you might like

Arsenal’s match against Southampton is a great game to bet on Alexandre Lacazette to return to goal-scoring form.

The Frenchman has been the club’s captain for most of this year after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Emirates in the last transfer window.

Lacazette is one of the senior figures at the club and their most experienced striker, but he doesn’t have enough goals in him.

The Gunners have struggled to get him to score more goals, but he is mostly in the team now because of his fine hold up play.

However, that could all change when Arsenal faces Southampton at the weekend because he has a good record against the Saints.

The Premier League website reveals he has been involved in seven goals in his last six league appearances against them, scoring five and assisting two more. They are his favourite league opponents.

In another stat that boosts Arsenal’s chance of winning the game, they claim the Gunners have just one loss in their last twelve league matches against the Saints.

Because this is a must-win game for us, fans would be happy to learn of these stats because they point to yet another win for us.

After suffering back-to-back losses, the last thing we need now is yet another defeat and we must work hard to avoid that.

A win against them will keep us in the hunt for a top-four place, but another defeat puts us in a tough position.

