Lacazette’s sale can fund new-look midfield (Opinion)

Alexandre Lacazette is playing a key role for Arsenal so far this season, but I expect this season to be his last with us.
The striker shared his role with youngster Eddie Nketiah following his impressive spell earlier in 2020, but has started the new season well.
Youngster Nketiah however has this week broken the record of being England Under-21s all-time leading goalscorer, and will be looking to take that accolade into the senior game.
Gabriel Martinelli is also a great prospect, although he is out of action until 2021, and he will likely use the remainder of the season to convince the manager that he is deserving of plenty of minutes.
It is young Eddie however who is showing that he is the one who will be ready to take on the central role in the long-term, and Lacazette is likely already of the understanding that his place is under threat.
The Frenchman has been allowed to enter into the final two years of his current playing deal, with no talks yet to have taken place over an extension, which further adds to my belief that he will be moved on in the near future.
With both Nketiah and Martinelli in the squad, as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, who could both play centrally if given a chance, I’m more than confident that Laca’s departure wouldn’t need replacing with a proven star. This would free up money to be spent on bringing in another central midfielder, possibly Houssem Aouar or Dani Ceballos whilst having change left over.
Is Lacazette a key player at Arsenal? Does he do much that Nketiah doesn’t? Has Martinelli shown enough to be considered as our back-up striker already?
Patrick
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Lacazette is far better than nketiah.. With nketiah we are top 10 at best… Laca may be dry on goals, but his hold up play is good….. Nketiah is championship level…. Above all we deserve better than the two
Tbh i would be happy with out frontline being martinelli and Nketiah next year. I expect the plan will involve them both being mentored by aubameyang. Over remaider of hs contract with view of them both becoming solid frontline options by time he retires
Lacs is another average player we overpaid. We paid Lyon 52m and his wages is 150k a week.
Too much at his level
Lacca needs to be sold
Laca may not contribute as much in goals but he also goes deep to do the dirty work, which you never see frm the likes of Eddie. He is way better than them young ones. Under 21 is not premier league, why cant they replicate their under 21 escapades in the league. They are simply not at the level.
Hands off Laca please!