Lacazette’s wage demands have turned one of his suitors away

Alexandre Lacazette can start speaking to foreign clubs now as he nears the end of his time as an Arsenal player.

The attacker will be out of a contract at the Emirates when this season finishes and Arsenal doesn’t seem interested in extending his current deal.

Reports have linked him with a return to Lyon, but the French club is not the only side that has an interest in him.

Most of his suitors will start presenting contract offers to him now ahead of the summer.

But the Frenchman has already priced himself out of a move to one of them.

Fanatik via Inside Futbol claims Besiktas were keen to add him to their squad when he leaves the Emirates.

They opened talks with the France international. However, he told them it would require €6m per season to get his signature.

That fee is too much for them to pay and the Turkish club has now withdrawn from the talks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette knows his next deal will probably be his last big payday and he would look for the best.

He might not get an offer that reaches the figure he has quoted for Besiktas, but he would certainly try to get the best contract possible from his next employers.

Hopefully, he can deliver for us in these last months of his contract at the club and help us achieve a top-four finish before leaving.

