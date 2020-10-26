Lack of creativity again shows that the Ozil decision could haunt Arteta

The Ozil Decision Could Haunt Arteta! By Dan Smith

I don’t want to repeat myself every time we lack creativity in a game by asking why we are paying Ozil 350,000 thousand pound a week to sit at home, but I do have to say it could be a decision which comes back to haunt Arteta.

Yet again we lacked creativity against Leicester, and if we are honest, I could have written the same for the majority of our games this season. Even in our wins against poor sides we are not making lots of chances which for so long has been our DNA.

Some readers have called me offensive to our manager by suggesting he’s only dropped Ozil based on the owners wishes. To me, common sense suggests it’s non footballing reasons. You play a player every League fixture from December – March and only lose once. That players last game before lockdown is to assist a winning goal.

Post lockdown, he can’t get in the squad.

We lose the first two matches after the 3-month break and he can’t make the bench at a time when you can have 5 subs?

You don’t have a shot on target at Villa Park, and we are meant to believe a World Cup winner can’t make a 22-man squad, but Matt Smith can?

I want it to be for reasons off the field. I want it to be because we are doing everything to force out an individual because we regret the contract we offered.

Because I like Arteta. I believe with time he could be special. But if I have to believe my theory is wrong then that forces me to question the coach’s decision.

If your telling me the squad, we submitted to the Premiere League is 100 percent based on a footballing decision, then I have to for the first time questions our boss’ judgement.

If he truly believes that Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson are more capable of picking a pass then Ozil, we might have a problem. I don’t believe it, I can’t.

A man mentored and taught by Pep Guardiola does not choose to leave out a number 10, but include Elneny without outside influence.

Yesterday was a perfect game for Ozil. Our opponents tactics were to let us have the ball because they knew we didn’t have a midfielder who could unlock the door.

That’s what some gooners don’t get.

It’s become such a hostile debate that if you say Ozil should be in that squad you are called names.

The truth is I want whatever gives us the best possible chance of winning games. If Joe Willock was picking out passes, I wouldn’t mention Ozil’s name. But he’s not.

If we had the ambition to buy a Coutinho or Aouar, I could understand them being picked ahead of Ozil. But we didn’t.

Instead, we have one of the least imaginative midfields in our recent history who have just finished in our worst position in 25 years.

I’m not saying Ozil should be starting, but when the Foxes took the lead who else can you think of who could spot a run and just try something different?

We had 10 minutes to find an equaliser, yet where was the kitchen sink?

Let’s say we were not forced to change Luiz and had two options to bring on after Pepe. Maitland Niles, Willock, Elneny, Eddie?

With a straight face I’m meant to believe Ozil isn’t a better option?

With a straight face, have they got the mentality or personality to come on and be the man who will create something? Or will they play it safe?

If that’s what Arteta thinks then we won’t progress.

That’s okay though. Maybe Ozil agrees to leave in January? Maybe he agrees to be released before then? Maybe we don’t have to pay him his bonuses if he can’t play?

As long as Mr Kroenke saves money, right?

Meanwhile Ozil is still getting 350,000 pounds a week!

So the only people losing out are us fans. We have to watch a midfield with zero creativity lose at home to Leicester for the first time since 1973.

Like we have to see Leno play all cup games because Arteta doesn’t trust Runarsson, yet we had proper competition with Martinez. Like we have signed a young defender for over 20 million who can’t get in a Europa League squad to play Dundalk.

So no, I don’t think these are all footballing decisions being made.

That’s our 7th defeat post lockdown. You can’t blame Ozil for any of them!

All you can be is the best version of yourself, Arsenal are not doing that.

Ozil will leave next Summer. Kroenke will save money on the wage bill. They will be fine.

But if we miss out on the top 4 and it’s due to a lack of creativity, we have hurt only ourselves and a managers credibility.

Dan Smith