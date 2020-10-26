Lack of creativity again shows that the Ozil decision could haunt Arteta

The Ozil Decision Could Haunt Arteta! By Dan Smith
I don’t want to repeat myself every time we lack creativity in a game by asking why we are paying Ozil 350,000 thousand pound a week to sit at home, but I do have to say it could be a decision which comes back to haunt Arteta.
Yet again we lacked creativity against Leicester, and if we are honest, I could have written the same for the majority of our games this season. Even in our wins against poor sides we are not making lots of chances which for so long has been our DNA.
Some readers have called me offensive to our manager by suggesting he’s only dropped Ozil based on the owners wishes. To me, common sense suggests it’s non footballing reasons. You play a player every League fixture from December – March and only lose once. That players last game before lockdown is to assist a winning goal.
Post lockdown, he can’t get in the squad.
We lose the first two matches after the 3-month break and he can’t make the bench at a time when you can have 5 subs?
You don’t have a shot on target at Villa Park, and we are meant to believe a World Cup winner can’t make a 22-man squad, but Matt Smith can?
I want it to be for reasons off the field. I want it to be because we are doing everything to force out an individual because we regret the contract we offered.
Because I like Arteta. I believe with time he could be special. But if I have to believe my theory is wrong then that forces me to question the coach’s decision.
If your telling me the squad, we submitted to the Premiere League is 100 percent based on a footballing decision, then I have to for the first time questions our boss’ judgement.
If he truly believes that Joe Willock or Reiss Nelson are more capable of picking a pass then Ozil, we might have a problem. I don’t believe it, I can’t.
A man mentored and taught by Pep Guardiola does not choose to leave out a number 10, but include Elneny without outside influence.
Yesterday was a perfect game for Ozil. Our opponents tactics were to let us have the ball because they knew we didn’t have a midfielder who could unlock the door.
That’s what some gooners don’t get.
It’s become such a hostile debate that if you say Ozil should be in that squad you are called names.
The truth is I want whatever gives us the best possible chance of winning games. If Joe Willock was picking out passes, I wouldn’t mention Ozil’s name. But he’s not.
If we had the ambition to buy a Coutinho or Aouar, I could understand them being picked ahead of Ozil. But we didn’t.
Instead, we have one of the least imaginative midfields in our recent history who have just finished in our worst position in 25 years.
I’m not saying Ozil should be starting, but when the Foxes took the lead who else can you think of who could spot a run and just try something different?
We had 10 minutes to find an equaliser, yet where was the kitchen sink?
Let’s say we were not forced to change Luiz and had two options to bring on after Pepe. Maitland Niles, Willock, Elneny, Eddie?
With a straight face I’m meant to believe Ozil isn’t a better option?
With a straight face, have they got the mentality or personality to come on and be the man who will create something? Or will they play it safe?
If that’s what Arteta thinks then we won’t progress.
That’s okay though. Maybe Ozil agrees to leave in January? Maybe he agrees to be released before then? Maybe we don’t have to pay him his bonuses if he can’t play?
As long as Mr Kroenke saves money, right?
Meanwhile Ozil is still getting 350,000 pounds a week!
So the only people losing out are us fans. We have to watch a midfield with zero creativity lose at home to Leicester for the first time since 1973.
Like we have to see Leno play all cup games because Arteta doesn’t trust Runarsson, yet we had proper competition with Martinez. Like we have signed a young defender for over 20 million who can’t get in a Europa League squad to play Dundalk.
So no, I don’t think these are all footballing decisions being made.
That’s our 7th defeat post lockdown. You can’t blame Ozil for any of them!
All you can be is the best version of yourself, Arsenal are not doing that.
Ozil will leave next Summer. Kroenke will save money on the wage bill. They will be fine.
But if we miss out on the top 4 and it’s due to a lack of creativity, we have hurt only ourselves and a managers credibility.
Dan Smith
100 %..
we had ONE Shot in the second half.. just one and then we should have tried to come back.. no creativity and a really weak bench
I have to agree there was no one absolutely no one who could thread a pass through to make things happen, absolutely no ONE!!!!!!!!
If anyone dares argue with what Dan has written then they honestly no nothing about football at all
Ah but you know the usual crowd will Phil .
I could list the names right now and what they are going to post .
As regular as clockwork
I think the lack of creativity last night was apparent,I couldn’t even tell you where Ceballos was playing ,surely he should have been deployed behind Laca .
When you have David Luiz pinging passes bypassing the midfield then that shows we are lacking in midfield ,unless that was Artetas game plan .
I thought bringing in partey would help Xhaka and Ceballos in becoming a bit more creative and maybe pushing forward more ,all I saw was them dropping back everything we attacked ,I honstely can’t remember Ceballos being involved with any attack further up the field .
It was a game we should have won but unfortunately we didn’t .
I won’t bother commenting on Ozil because it’s not going to change the fact that he isnt in the team .
but from the time Ozil en Matteo stopped playing for us, we have just been basing on the performance of our defense entirely, if they don’t create or make killer passes then we don’t score.
Just an convincing wins or losses.
Nobody can really say if Ozil would’ve made any difference in that team last night. It’s always easy to criticize after the facts. We’ve also had some pedestrian performances with Ozil on the pitch.
It’s like creating an Emi Martinez article anytime Leno makes a mistake.
And btw, I’m as gutted as everyone else about that uninspiring performance at home.
I don’t really think creativity was the issue last night.
We created lots of chances yesterday in the first half but our attackers were clearly wasteful.
Having 11 attempts doesn’t scream lack of creativity.
Even if Ozil was included, the problem wouldn’t have solved by his creativity. We could have De Bruyne and Prime Ozil and we’d still look poor as long as our attackers keep on being wasteful..
Saka, who was always kick at taking shots in the box rather than being calm. Lacazette, well we all know already. Auba, who should’ve done better, he also headed a perfect cross wide.
I think us as fans belittle other teams too much and expect us to win every game and when it doesn’t happen we start creating excuses about lack of this and lack of that instead of somety just giving credit where it’s due.
Credits to Leicesty, they pulled on us what we pulled on City and Liverpool during the FA cup.
They were set up solidly defensively, stayed back and looked for a moment of error. When they got it, it was converted.
So fair play to them for executing their manager’s plan.
The Arsenal boys on the other hand were to wasteful. It has been like that for a series of games now.
It’s looking like we need to address our attackers more instead of saying it’s lack of creativity all the time.
Losing to Liverpool wasn’t lack of creativity, losing yesterday wasn’t lack of creativity.
Though in all honesty, we could do with more creativity.
Now I see why Papa Wenger would always stock up on technical creative midfielders a lot.
He never lacked any when it comes to techniques and creativity, yet let’s not forget we complained about it
I have been saying this from start dropping ozil was not based on him not performing or being part of MA plan it was forced on MA by board bec of club politics. I just do not understand, we are paying ozil and he is not leaving till end of this season then why not use him in games where we lack creativity even that means we give small cameo from bench. Fans quoting his stats are such hypocrites bec when it comes to their favourite player or if you show them ozil’s complete stats in Arsenal shirt they change their statement to say oh stats for show everything. Club needs to be clever here and play Ozil to unlock defence bec unlike UE the team has improved and we have better support cast for ozil to do that…use him and then let him go in summer, why make it into an ego problem. By the way to all Ozil haters if you were looking at stats then look at last two stats of Partey as well, they are not that great and if you judge by stats then he is not the saviour that ppl paint him to be. I Partey and he is a great buy no doubt but some times you need to look beyond stats to see the impact of player, Partey is an example. If stats was to go by then Willian aka Messi signing made no sense. Fact is ozil is and remains our main creative player till other players like Saka come of age so we should put our who aside and use what we have to achieve result.
Dan you are right. If anybody with a creative hair on their body can describe a midfield of Ceballos, Xhaka and Thomas as a creative trio, or could use the word creative as an adjective to describe them, they would be of dubious mental health. I am NOT an Ozil supporter but I do have some moderate ability to see realty. The hierarchical decision to punish Mesut Ozil, is punishing the team, the supporters, and is the real Karma (cause and effect) for the ignorant method of dealing with the situation. If we would have had Partey, Ceballos or Xhaka and Ozil we may have 3 or 1 point today. It is clear that the 3 or 4 points Ozil could get us in certain home games would be the difference between Champions League and Europa League. Have I got faith in our hierarchy…No. Have I got faith in Arteta. I did but I am wondering…. he is obstinate and a control freak. To bin Ozil is like ‘biting your nose to spite your face’. Madness.
Difficult to argue with the article.
Sadly Arsenal is a very boring team to watch these days and I have a feeling we are just heading into mediocre level. It feels like many players are being played in wrong system and you have to question the willingness of some of them to fight. What worries me is that Arteta is always saying we created a lot and should have won etc, I must be watching some other game than he does. I think it is time to try Ozil again and to be honest I cannot wait until Martinelli comes back, he is a fighter and really wants to win. Then the biggest enigma is that Artete is playing Mustafi ahead of Saliba????? Mustafi is a league 2 player at best and everyone knows it