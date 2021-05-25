Lack of European football set to spoil Arsenal’s chances of signing top European defender

Arsenal will be without European football for the first time in over two decades in the 2021/2022 season.

This season has been a tough one for the club that had backed Mikel Arteta with the players that he wanted to make things happen.

They signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes and the transfers were easy to pull off because Arsenal played in the Europa League last season.

Now that they won’t play in Europe, it is set to affect them in their pursuit of some transfer targets.

The Gunners are one of the teams interested in signing Sevilla defender, Jules Kounde as they continue to rebuild their squad.

The Frenchman has emerged as one of the strongest defenders in Europe and has attracted the attention of top European teams.

The Gunners are facing a serious fight for his signature and The Athletic says their failure to qualify for European football will make it hard for them to convince him to join them.

David Luiz is leaving and needs to be replaced. Kounde has shown that he has both the talent and experience to lead any defence and would slot straight in at Arsenal.