Lack of game time could see Arsenal man join Serie A giants

Albert Sambi Lokonga is still struggling to be a regular at Arsenal, two seasons after he joined the club.

The Belgian was a starter at the Emirates at the beginning of the last campaign, and he would have expected to keep his place in the team.

However, he did not cover himself in glory when he played for the club and the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka moved ahead of him on the pecking order.

He has been struggling to regain his place in the team since then. There is more competition in midfield this term after the Gunners added Fabio Vieira to their squad and renewed the contract of Mohamed Elneny.

That could force him to leave and a report on Milan News claims he is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans for the new season.

It says AC Milan still has him on their radar and he is among the midfielders they are targeting before this transfer window closes.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga will struggle to break into the Arsenal first team and he probably should leave the club on loan.

The midfielder is still just 22, and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

Because of this, he probably needs to leave the Emirates for the rest of this campaign.

