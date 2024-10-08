Lack of minutes could see Arsenal star quit in January

Jakub Kiwior is being tipped to leave Arsenal in January as he struggles to secure playing time at the club.
After Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori in the last transfer window, it became evident that Kiwior would find it challenging to get minutes on the pitch. Despite this, the club was unwilling to offload him during the summer.
Arsenal believes Kiwior can still contribute to their season and was encouraged by his strong performances in the second half of last term.
However, the Polish defender now appears to be at the bottom of the pecking order at the Emirates, with the club only turning to him when other key players are unavailable.
With Kiwior having played only 17 minutes of football this season, several clubs in Serie A are keeping an eye on his situation. According to Tuttosport, he could be set to leave in January.
These Serie A clubs would welcome the opportunity to include him in their squads and may approach Arsenal to sign him at the end of the year.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kiwior is a fine defender, and he proved that when he got a long run in the team in the second half of last season but a move may be in the best interest of all parties.
However, it could be smarter to do so in the summer and not in January when we will struggle to replace him.
The Polish international is dying from ring rust, it’s going to pose a challenge for the gaffer keeping everyone happy that makes up the back line squad.
Hope Kiwoir get the chance to skake off some of that rust in cup competition
The JA article confirms reports a while ago, just after the summer window closed, that Kiwior may leave in January.
It seems that he was looking to go in the summer (with pretty strong interest from several Italian clubs) but agreed to stay until January when all parties would review the situation in light of any renewed interest from Italy. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next window.
Now in that case it would be in all party interests to put him in the shop window to protect his value, don’t you think?
Yes, it wouldn’t do any harm. I would think that there should be opportunities between now and January (at the earliest).
Apparently, there are two or three Italian clubs still interested so with any luck there may be an auction of sorts for him which could push the fee up if it comes to that. Whether it’s in January or next summer remains a question though.