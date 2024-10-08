Lack of minutes could see Arsenal star quit in January

Jakub Kiwior is being tipped to leave Arsenal in January as he struggles to secure playing time at the club.

After Arsenal signed Riccardo Calafiori in the last transfer window, it became evident that Kiwior would find it challenging to get minutes on the pitch. Despite this, the club was unwilling to offload him during the summer.

Arsenal believes Kiwior can still contribute to their season and was encouraged by his strong performances in the second half of last term.

However, the Polish defender now appears to be at the bottom of the pecking order at the Emirates, with the club only turning to him when other key players are unavailable.

With Kiwior having played only 17 minutes of football this season, several clubs in Serie A are keeping an eye on his situation. According to Tuttosport, he could be set to leave in January.

These Serie A clubs would welcome the opportunity to include him in their squads and may approach Arsenal to sign him at the end of the year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior is a fine defender, and he proved that when he got a long run in the team in the second half of last season but a move may be in the best interest of all parties.

However, it could be smarter to do so in the summer and not in January when we will struggle to replace him.

