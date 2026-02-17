“Lack of quality” Jamie Carragher says Arsenal has no superstars

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Arsenal possess a genuine attacking superstar as the Gunners continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. Although Arsenal are currently the leading side in England this season, none of their players is viewed as a clear favourite for the Golden Boot or the Player of the Year award.

Their attacking output has largely been shared across the squad, with goals and assists distributed among several players rather than centred on one prolific figure. That collective approach has helped them remain consistent, yet it has also prompted discussion about whether they have the decisive individual quality often associated with champions.

Questions over attacking quality

Arsenal addressed their need for a striker in the summer by signing Viktor Gyokeres, but he has not performed at the level many expected. The forward has struggled to reproduce the form that persuaded the club to bring him in, and he has yet to impose himself in the manner required of a leading striker at a title-challenging side.

The Gunners will hope he improves and begins to provide the return on investment they anticipated. At the same time, scrutiny has extended to other attacking players. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been central to Arsenal’s recent progress, contributing creativity and goals. Yet, there remains debate over whether they can be regarded as true superstars capable of carrying a team in decisive moments.

Carragher’s assessment

Carragher offered his perspective on the issue, as reported by the Metro, suggesting that while Arsenal’s mentality is strong, their forward line may lack a standout figure.

He said, ‘People talk about their mentality – I actually think Arsenal have great mentality. But there problem could be a lack of quality in the final third.

‘When I watch Arsenal, I don’t think they’ve got an absolute superstar in the front four or five players. I thought Saka and Odegaard were going to get there a few years ago.

‘I thought they were ready to almost become the best players in the Premier League. I still don’t think Arsenal have got one of them.’

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…