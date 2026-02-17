“Lack of quality” Jamie Carragher says Arsenal has no superstars

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Arsenal possess a genuine attacking superstar as the Gunners continue their pursuit of the Premier League title. Although Arsenal are currently the leading side in England this season, none of their players is viewed as a clear favourite for the Golden Boot or the Player of the Year award.
Their attacking output has largely been shared across the squad, with goals and assists distributed among several players rather than centred on one prolific figure. That collective approach has helped them remain consistent, yet it has also prompted discussion about whether they have the decisive individual quality often associated with champions.
Questions over attacking quality
Arsenal addressed their need for a striker in the summer by signing Viktor Gyokeres, but he has not performed at the level many expected. The forward has struggled to reproduce the form that persuaded the club to bring him in, and he has yet to impose himself in the manner required of a leading striker at a title-challenging side.
The Gunners will hope he improves and begins to provide the return on investment they anticipated. At the same time, scrutiny has extended to other attacking players. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have been central to Arsenal’s recent progress, contributing creativity and goals. Yet, there remains debate over whether they can be regarded as true superstars capable of carrying a team in decisive moments.
Carragher’s assessment
Carragher offered his perspective on the issue, as reported by the Metro, suggesting that while Arsenal’s mentality is strong, their forward line may lack a standout figure.
He said, ‘People talk about their mentality – I actually think Arsenal have great mentality. But there problem could be a lack of quality in the final third.
‘When I watch Arsenal, I don’t think they’ve got an absolute superstar in the front four or five players. I thought Saka and Odegaard were going to get there a few years ago.
‘I thought they were ready to almost become the best players in the Premier League. I still don’t think Arsenal have got one of them.’
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
For once Carriages is right with his views and comment.This begs the question though: what really brings success? Tottenham had Harry Kane and Song for years. Man U had Ronaldo (2nd sting) and Martinez, Chelsea has Palmer and Pedro. Man City has Haaland and a whole bunch of good strikers, but all of these teams have not been able to catch up with Arsenal this season.. Arsenal works with what it has, and non of it is poor quality.
What a joke he is. This is a TEAM game. That they have 7 players with 4 or more goals (total 38) is better than City’s 3 players (total 32), despite Haaland. Also Arsenal have a better GD in EPL and were top of CL, unbeaten. Who needs a single individual when a single injury could jeopardise things?
I disagree. Just over a year ago Saka was on course to break the PL assists record before his injury, and for a while, he was the best attacker in the league not named Salah. Like Salah, he’s struggling a bit, but you don’t just lose that star power at 24- he’ll be back. Eze has also shown his superstar status for Palace.
The rest- Havertz,Trossard,Martinelli,Gyokeres,Odegaard and Madueke are very good players- they don’t have to be superstars to contribute.
If we are to win,it will be by committee,with everyone contributing. It doesn’t have to be about individual brilliance.
I think our attack is a bit disjointed at the moment. Our forwards lack chemistry and cohesion but that will come with time. For now, our superstar will have to be set pieces.
Arteta has deliberately built the club where goals are spread out not focused on a single superstar player.
Right or wrong, time will tell. I agree with Carragher about lacking a superstar attacker; we have not had one since Alexis Sanchez. He was the last who could step up and take the game in hand and drive the team to a result.
Unfortunately we do not have an individual like that in our attack. Whether we need one or not, time will tell. So far without one, we have topped out at 2nd and no trophies to show.
Hopefully this year is different; process complete, project finished, and hopefully time to bear fruit.