Laia Codina is looking to impose herself on the Arsenal Women squad this season

Laia Codina is looking to impose herself on the Arsenal Women’s team. Codina’s maiden season with Arsenal was not as successful as those of fellow 2023 summer recruits Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Amanda Ilestedt, and Kyra Cooney-Cross.

Injuries held her back, and while she was out, Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was brilliant last season, formed excellent defensive combinations with the other centre backs, Ilestedt and Leah Williamson. Ilestedt missed the second part of last season due to her pregnancy, while Wubben- Moy sustained an injury towards the end of the season, providing Codina with an opportunity to step up.

However, she did not fully impose her influence on the team. Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal’s Women’s match against Rosenberg, the Spaniard expressed her desire to establish herself in the Arsenal team. She confesses that it took her some time to adjust to Arsenal’s culture and master the language (English). But she is now fine, ready to be outspoken and lead her Gunner teammates to victory.

She was on top of her game against Rangers, as was Lotte Wubben-Moy. If that’s what she’ll be like this season, we’ll have great moments.

“Maybe until about December, I didn’t really feel like I was settled in but now I feel I am the player that I want to be. I am a player who wants to speak a lot on and off the pitch, maybe because of the language I needed more time for that. I think you can see now, because I am more comfortable with the language I can be a leader on the pitch,” said the Spaniard.

When Codina joined, there was a lot of excitement because she had helped Spain win the World Cup that summer and was also coming from the Champions League winning Barcelona Femeni. I hope the injuries that held her down last season don’t happen again this season. At 100 percent, she could just come up huge for Arsenal as they attempt to finally win something significant this season.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….