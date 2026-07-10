Lamine Yamal pushing for Barcelona to beat Arsenal to World Cup winner

Julian Alvarez remains one of the most sought-after players in world football despite an underwhelming World Cup campaign so far, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in signing the attacker.

The Argentina international attracted strong interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid before the World Cup began, and all three clubs are still reportedly monitoring his situation. Alvarez has informed Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave, although the Spanish club continue to insist that he will only be sold if a team meets his €500 million release clause.

Arsenal Monitor Alvarez Situation

Although Alvarez remains fully focused on the World Cup with Argentina, his future at club level continues to generate speculation. The forward has reportedly made his intentions clear to Atletico, but the club have maintained their position regarding his release clause.

Arsenal are believed to be hoping that Atletico will refuse to sell the striker to one of their domestic rivals, potentially improving the Gunners’ chances of securing his signature. However, there is also an awareness that the Spanish club could eventually change their stance, particularly as Alvarez is reportedly interested in a move to Barcelona.

The situation has become even more intriguing following comments from one of Barcelona’s leading players, who has publicly spoken about the possibility of playing alongside the Argentina international.

According to the Metro, Lamine Yamal said:

‘Everyone knows he’s a top player, the kind everyone wants to play alongside.

‘I’ve already said it: we’re open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we’ll all be very happy.

‘I think he’s a great fit for Barca’s style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so.’

Barcelona Interest Adds Pressure

Yamal’s comments are likely to increase speculation surrounding Alvarez’s future as Barcelona continue to be linked with the striker.

Arsenal remain interested in bringing the attacker to the Premier League, but they face significant competition for his signature. With Atletico standing firm over their valuation and several leading clubs monitoring the situation, Alvarez’s future is expected to remain one of the major transfer stories of the summer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…