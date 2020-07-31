Lampard backs Willian to down Arsenal even though he might join the Gunners

Frank Lampard is confident that Willian will be in the mood to give his all for Chelsea in the FA Cup final even if that will be his last game for the club.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Arsenal and he will be out of a contract at the end of this Chelsea season.

He has been negotiating with the Blues over signing a new deal, but the talks have stalled as he wants a three-year deal, but the club is reluctant to give him that.

They have offered him a two-year deal, but he is insisting on his three-year deal.

Ahead of the FA Cup showdown, there might be some fans who will think that Willian will not give his best for the Blues especially because he might join Arsenal at the end of the season, but Lampard has backed the Brazilian to be committed to the cause.

He claimed that he has known Willian for a long time and that the Brazilian will be in the mood to give his best to help Chelsea lift the FA Cup.

Asked if he is sure that Willian will give everything to the Chelsea cause this weekend, Lampard said via Independent: “Yes, because I’ve known Willian for many years now as a player and now as his coach.

“And if anyone wants to see the mentality of him, it’s been shown since restart. He’s been fantastic for us, he’s been fantastic this season. He’s shown the right attitude.

“So I would expect nothing less than he’s shown already, and that’s Willian for you.”