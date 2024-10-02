Lampard explains why Saliba and Gabriel cannot be compared to legendary Chelsea duo

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães are gradually entering the conversation for the best defensive pairing in Premier League history, although their lack of trophies with Arsenal currently holds them back.

Over the past three seasons, the two centre-backs have established a formidable partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s defence, making it nearly impossible for opponents to break through.

Their impressive form has been a significant factor in Arsenal’s near-title challenges in the Premier League over the last two seasons, and they continue to improve.

This season, Saliba and Gabriel have developed even further, and the Gunners are now considered serious contenders for the title.

Mikel Arteta’s side is in excellent form, and they have Saliba and Gabriel to thank for many of their impressive results this season.

However, the question remains: can they be compared to Chelsea’s legendary duo of Ricardo Carvalho and John Terry?

Both Carvalho and Terry were the backbone of José Mourinho’s successful team in West London and remain iconic figures in the club’s history.

Frank Lampard was asked if Saliba and Gabriel could be compared to the two, and he said, as quoted by The Sun:

“No! Not yet. If they go and win two, three Premier Leagues and a Champions League, maybe you can compare them.

“I’m not putting them down. They are young, fantastic players improving all the time.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is only a matter of time before Gabriel and Saliba win a major trophy and it will easy to put them in that conversation.

