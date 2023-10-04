Lampard reveals Havertz was also a problem for him at Chelsea

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has openly acknowledged that he faced difficulties in finding the right role for Kai Havertz after signing the German midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen.

Lampard successfully convinced Havertz to make the switch from the German Bundesliga to the Premier League, with high hopes that the midfielder would enhance Chelsea’s performances.

However, Havertz’s adaptation to English football didn’t go as smoothly as expected, and for a significant part of his time in London, Chelsea struggled to extract his best form. His most notable contributions at the club came under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

Lampard has now candidly discussed the challenges he encountered in defining roles for some of his players, including Havertz, during his tenure as Chelsea manager.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“When we brought players in I had different problems – coaching problems. What’s going to get the best out of Timo Werner, is he a No9?

“We’ve still got Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud. Kai Havertz, what’s his best position?

“It was a club recruitment policy, there were players I wanted. Ben Chilwell was big for me.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Havertz has struggled for several seasons and the German is facing criticism at Arsenal just as it happened at Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta keeps defending his summer signing, but it is hard to be positive about the former Bayer Leverkusen man.

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…