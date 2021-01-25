Lampard sacking – Do Arsenal have more class or Chelsea more ambition?

Arsenal More Class Or Less Ambition Then Chelsea? By Dan Smith
Chelsea didn’t need to sack Frank Lampard to convince me how ruthless they can be. This is the club who got rid of the man who ended their 50 year wait for a title the moment he failed to retain it.
12 months after winning the Double, Carlo Ancelotti was informed in the tunnel at Goodison Park his services were no longer required.
Conte lost his job after failure to retain the Premiership title.
AVB and Scolari didn’t even last a season.
Sari was in a unique situation of his last game for the Blues being lifting the Europa League trophy (although it’s believed him leaving was a mutual agreement).
Not just did Frank Lampard play under the majority of those managers, he’s been reported to have held major influence in the dressing room under each of them. In other words, he knew how his employers operate.
If you work at Stamford Bridge, any coach will get financially backed both in terms of their own salary and in the transfer market. The consequence of that is a demand of high standards.
For many, the reward is worth the risk, the worst-case scenario is you get a massive pay off.
Yet to Chelsea fans this will be like shooting Bambi! It’s the equivalent of us sacking Thierry Henry or Liverpool Gerrard.
Purely based on being a legend, sentiment would demand that they get longer than 18 months and one window to prove yourself, especially when you did achieve the criteria set in your first year without spending a penny.
You can’t help make comparisons with Arsenal’s current situation.
Like our London rivals, we hired a rookie (Lampard had 12 months experience) based on him being a former player for us.
Arteta’s legacy can’t be compared to Lampard’s. One won every domestic honour possible and is the greatest scorer in their history, the other’s prime was at Everton.
Yet it’s Lampard who is given his P45 first, despite doing better in the League.
Lampard qualified for Europe’s elite competition, Arteta advanced to UEFA’S ugly cousin.
Lampard finished 4th, Arteta our worst position in 25 years, 8th.
Even the day he leaves, Lampard departs with Chelsea above us.
So how can Edu say Arteta’s doing a ‘great job’, when Chelsea (a club we should be competing with) sack their boss for midtable ‘not meeting our expectations’.
There are readers who feel I pick on Stan Kroenke, ask what more he can do and what I expect from him.
Some manipulate the stats to show that Kroenke’s net spend has been bigger then Roman Abramovich’s over the last few years. In reality that’s because Chelsea have been better at selling talent for big prices.
If you compare the ambition of the two billionaires, it’s night and day.
Not happy being so far behind Liverpool, one responded by investing almost 200 million in the squad, the other approx. 80 million.
In life you should always try to be the best version of yourself. That’s all I ever want Arsenal to be.
Yet our owner doesn’t care where we finish because he’s guaranteed to get his TV revenue.
Look at the two business models.
Mr Abramovich would have ordered this sacking because he wants Chelsea to win things. What’s our owner doing to help improve our worst start in decades? Make it a priority to slash the wage bill and only authorize loan signings!
The Russian essentially has a zero tolerance to failure. He spends 200 million, he expects a title, if not he will bring someone else in and spend again.
Our equivalent only cares about making money.
That’s why the likes of Chelsea and Man United are almost guaranteed to be Champions before we will be, because they will keep throwing money at the wall until it sticks.
Don’t get me wrong I’m not wishing Arteta to be sacked. What’s the point while Stan Kroenke owns the club?
Chelsea have again showed a lack of class treating a man who captained them to the European Cup this way. I don’t want Arsenal to be that way.
You could argue if you hire a manager to learn on the job, it wouldn’t be fair to give up on the man you appointed for making mistakes.
Yet I can’t help but see the comparison. Chelsea sack managers but spend money. We don’t sack managers but … don’t spend money.
When I hear that Chelsea simply think it’s unacceptable to be in their position in January, I can’t help but ask why are we not thinking like that?
I would say Man United have the balance. When Ole’s had his sticky moments his club gave him time and backed him. For example 12 months ago they brought Fernandes who got them into the top 4. Again compare that to our current transfer policy.
Arsenal have more class then Chelsea, but does this again prove they have more ambition?
Got to be less Ambition. And as for Arteta 🤐🤐🤐🤐
I was counting down for this article after Lampard was sacked but to be fair Dan, you’ve done a good job to recognise the nuances. Nice job.
For me it come down to expectations of a hiring an inexperienced manager. ManU seems to understand that patience is required, we”ll see if it pays off. We look to be on the same route. Chelsea was never going to go down that road. Personally I’m pleased we are giving Arteta time.
I’ll leave it to others on whether Chelsea is ambitious or classless.
I wouldn’t say Arsenal have kept Arteta out of class it’s more about saving money! The team has been awful this season and if Arteta was anywhere else he would have been sacked! We can’t keep using the Arsenal have class card as to why we stick to underperforming managers! 11th in the table is disgraceful for a club the size of Arsenal. But it is what it is and I’ll still support the manager, I just hope we can start moving up the table and have a good Europa League campaign.
– Abramovich is richer, more into football and more willing to spend for his team than Kroenke
– Lampard’s tactics are worse than Arteta’s
– Lampard seemed to have lost the dressing room, whereas Arteta seems to still have his players’ support
Don’t agree with the sacking of Lampard. Man u gave their manager plenty of time and they are now benefitting, same applies to Liverpool. Give Arteta time and we will achieve. He needs to get rid of the dead wood, employ younger players with an appetite for the game.
Please Edu no more has beens!!
We don’t have more class, ask the 55 redundant staff members
We definitely have less ambition than Chelsea
As for Man U coming good….they are playing well at the moment yes but they have been average for the majority of OGS reign. They may have turned the corner permanently or could just be going through a good patch for a while. They’ve won nothing for a long time now, only time will tell if the patience that’s been shown will pay off. They got Fernandes yes but we got Partey and spent 72 mil on Pepe so we can’t say anything really
Also looking at only one example is clear survivorship bias. There’s plenty of examples where patience was shown and it failed….so let’s be objective.
I believe MA has done extremely well considering his experience level and i do back him….that being said there could be better options out there for Arsenal with more experience.
Keeping a manager has nothing at all to do with class or lack of. Top teams demand top results and managers that are accountable. If they succeed they get remunerated very very handsomely, if they are failing the standard expected, they are fired. Chelsea agree or not sack managers that aren’t delivering and are not allowed to fester and when they join they know that. Its a result business, well it is for top teams that demand high standards.
Is Arteta under pressure from above to play his expensive deadbeats (Pepe and Willian) in the hopes that they will finally prove their worth, and perhaps deflect any criticism against the idiots who signed them? I have heard critics go on at Arteta saying he does not know his best team. Perhaps he does know it, but is not always allowed to play it!
Nothing to do with class here,its all about the difference in ambition by the two owners.S.K cares less about trophies as long as he is taking more money home than what he is investing in the team.
I am not a fan of sacking the manager whenever things are thick but for some reasons if Lamps is dismissed then Arteta should have left before him.Arteta seems not to learn his lessons,we are a goal down then he brings on Saka to play as left back with all the defenders we have?we still have a serious problem.I am sure this amateurish decisions will cost him for sure.
You are writing false facts.
Arsenal have had a higher nett spend than Chelsea over the last 5-6 years. It is a simple fact, whch have been verified many times.
But I will do it once more:
Sorry – small mistake the table is:
Top 6 – Investment (nett transfers) in squad 5 year history (2016/17 – 2020/21)
1) Man City – 626.5 m
2) Man Utd – 557 m
3) Arsenal – 343 m
4) Chelsea – 293 m
5) Tottenham – 227 m
6) Liverpool – 120 m
Thank you! People will always argue that net spend doesn’t mean the owner has added any funding but rather its the clubs own revenue. This point is irrelevant though, the clubs self generated revenue is the owners money!
Fact is our recruitment is average and our selling is horrific. This has been a problem going on for decades.
E.g. termination of contracts instead of selling when player has value
Yes, it is a simple fact, but for some reason the writer will accuse Arsenal/Kroenke on a false basis in the majority of his contributions.
It is a pity, as some believe it to be true, and it makes for a debate that really is way off target.
Arteta is taking us nowhere. Otherwise it would have shown in our performances. Simple
We are not a big club anymore and we dont act like one. The club from top to bottom is run by amateurs or at least people who make amateurish mistakes. I want Arteta to succeed but i cant see how he is going to. The only hope we have is youth and except for one or two, he treats them awfully compared to the “senior” players. I personally still fail to see his stamp or direction on the team, he makes errors of judgement on a regular basis and if he was Chelsea manager, he would have been sacked weeks ago. We will see from Chelsea to us which decision reaps rewards and which fails.
Dan, I find your be kind in your comments very funny because you always write the opinions that are thought and debate provoking.
Look some of the contributors here don’t entertain any criticism of Arteta , they shout down, insult and see him through rose tinted glasses. So I expect there will be some unkind comments
I honestly think Arsenal settles for mediocrity and this shows in Arteta s appointment and the tolerance for our results and league position. He was an appointment on sentiment without any consideration for his experience and his ability to take the club forward. Chelsea also appointed Lampard without any great track record, their owner is less tolerant of poor results and is not shy of pulling the plug when things have gone against his plans and ambitions for the club.
Arteta and Edu will be backed because our owner and boards are only too willing to accept mediocrity in exchange for revenue . These two relatively inexperienced hands are left to run the club’s affairs at their whim. Just assess the results objectively, the transfer decisions and loan decisions objectively and see who can show through results and our position argue different. The truth is Arsenal’s future in Europe and league position is at risk because we are suffering with sentimental obsession with a manager with no track record and a high tolerance for mediocrity. I would love for Arteta to lift Arsenal to new heights and prove me wrong, but looking at our style of play, our results and his arrogance I fear for our beloved Arsenal.
Its clear Chelsea have more ambitions as Arteta should have been sacked ages ago Arsenal are a mid table mediocre team with a owner that just cares about raking in the money and little else will show again tomorrow when Southampton prove Saturday was no fluke and beat us in the league then hear all the pathetic excuses from a person pretending to be a manager but is absolutely clueless!!
They might have class but it can’t win u nothing and am sure most fan wud rather silverware instead boring class, and they certainty lack ambition, let’s be honest yeah, arsenal lack ambition big time , no drive to win, and they have become master of small club mentality that’s why they can’t go and take a player from a club like Norwich
It’s definitely lack of ambition on our part….
To be fair to Abramovic, he rightly feels teams like Man U (with far less talent) are doing wonders under rookies like Solskjaer.
On our part, I conversely see lack of ambition because of same reason. Our squad is far more talented than Man U squad!!!! But why aren’t we showing any progress????
– No style of play
– Walking pace football
– Atrocious passing
– Trying different formations with so-called academy players,,, mind U what’s helping Solskjaer is playing senior players!! No one wins with kids.
All these are the responsibility of a coach to improve…
Every day I sit there and ask myself how a team with Aubameyang, Lacazette, Willian, Pepe, Partey, Luiz, Leno, Ceballos, Saka, Tierney —- ((all world-class players)) can fail to challenge for the EPL.
I was dreading this being raised. Now the trolls will be out with their knives. I’m not a stats quoter, so I will just mention a few things:
In the last 25 years Arsenal have had 4 managers, including Ljungberg. Chelsea have had 18. Two diffent cultures, chalk and cheese. Not just here, but you cannot compare Chelsea’s treatment of their manager with any other club in Britain.
The cost of replacing Lampard will possibly exceed our entire transfer budget this season. Want that trade?
Chelsea are hardly way above us – 2 points.
Lampard spent 200 mil last summer to get that 2 point lead. Oh and its perverse to sack a manaer who is moving up the table when you have retained him when we were in freefall.
I think Watford give Chelsea a pretty good run for their money!
lol Trudeau youre right – average 1 a year in 25 years.
I definitely believe arteta will be sack at some point soonest, I can’t see him doing better than lampard
I don’t know how a manager is expected to manage a team in less than two years in charge. They must have complete oversight of players incoming and outgoing. They must have several transfer Windows to make these changes possible. I actually think managers need protecting today from this crazy hire and fire mid season. It’s bonkers to this someone is able to turn a team a squad and academy players transfers in less than two years it’s just not possible. As for Frank I feel sorry for him (although he wouldn’t want people to) because he really hasn’t done anything majorly wrong. We are even hearing that he didn’t have a say on which players were purchased which makes sense when you see how some of the purchase added completion for places and some positions were still lacking and needed better players. But above all else I think Frank has earned enough respect from Chelsea over the years to at least be told at the end of a season not midway through, I think that is very unfair and he didn’t deserve that.
Abrahimovic and his cohorts have just put a huge dent on a coaching career of a young English Coach but he is not finished, he has tomorrow. I am a GOONER by blood but what is right is right.
He seemed close to sacking but then the results improved with ESR introduction.
He saved his back. I hope he gets sacked by the end of the season, he has been collectively terrible in PL.
so you are hoping we have a bad season so he could get sacked. well as a fan am hoping our underperforming players find their form and start competing for places in the team then we end up winning and MA is not sacked
Let’s face it, no top team would keep their manager if he goes winless in 8+ games not to mention against some bottom level opposition(in our case) but we kept Arteta all the same coz Kreonke and the board knows they are a major part of the problem, therefore axing and replacing wasn’t really gon get the job done again… Besides it would be difficult to attract a top manager with the crop of under performers and near empty coffers the club has.
One Unai Emery was fired for going winless in 7 games despite 5 being draws… SO WHAT CLASS???
If Emery finished 5th by 1 point and made EL final with the squad he had….he’d likely be doing fairly well with this squad
i want to remind you Dan that utd stucked with ole despite poor run of results and its paying off, compare us to utd not chelsea, chelsea is not interested in stability but quick fix which doesnt solve problems but rather compound them, whereas utd and arsenal are looking for stability.
And about being unambitious, i think, the setup and aim of both clubs are entirely different, while chelsea change managers as cloth, arsenal want a manager that will build a successful team that can compete in the nearest future.
if you think Kroeke is unambitious ill ask why? there has been a constant change to management team and backroom staff in the past 3yrs, and in this 3years we has spent nothing less than 50million per season, kroenke might not be directly involved but in recent years the family has shown more concern
With this manager who plays our best offensive player as full back when we are a goal down and we are supposed to win the match we are headed nowhere. Class or no class Artetas ability as a manager is questionable,and if Chelsea can fire Lampard then we are a joke of club to continue entertaining this mediocrity.
Hear hear Adajim. Agree with every word. In addition Kroenke himself can’t be criticised in one sentence for not investing, and in the next for sanctioning high transfer fees or salaries. – that is totally contradictory.
You cant say he doesnt know a thing about football, and then criticise him for bad buys.
The worst you can accuse him of is recruiting the wrong “football men” to advise him, but hey – we’ve all been there.
We last won the EPL 17 years ago. It is possible but unrealistic to expect us to win it in the near future without a full overhaul which will take time, and unfair to criticise as unambitious those of us that believe the key to long term success is proper foundations and patient development rather than constant knee-jerk changes
At adajim
And just like the media you refuse to mention Ferguson in the background.
United have a structure. People like you I personally believe are paid trolls. Just wanting to see arsenal sink.
Nasty an unnecessary Jah son. Sniping at everything and everyone doesn’t make you a troll? It’s a game of opinions. Allow other people theirs please without personal attacks.