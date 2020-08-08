Lampard speaks out on the Willian to Arsenal rumours

There have been many Arsenal rumours saying that Willian will be signing for Arsenal in the coming week, with most papers seeming certain that the Brazilian will be getting a three-year deal with the Gunners.

Now Frank Lampard, the Chelsea manager, has been asked directly why Willian was left out of the Chelsea squad for the FA Cup Final, and if he would be disappointed if Willian left Stamford Bridge to join the Gunners. “It actually doesn’t matter about disappointment from any party in this situation,” said Lampard on TalkSport.

“I haven’t got an answer for you (if Willian will leave) first and foremost, because Willian remains our player at the moment.

“He’s injured for Saturday, and he was injured for the cup final. He would have given everything to play in those games.

“I know Willian well, I’ve seen him, he’s carried this injury a little bit from the latter part of the restart.

“In terms of being disappointed, certainly as a club I think we have done everything we can to explain to Willian, and mine and his relationship is really close.

“I would have no feeling of disappointment if he does move on.

“I’ve played with him, coached him, he’s a fantastic man and a fantastic player.

“I think he will feel like that about Chelsea, I’ll leave him to say his own words.

“But I don’t want anyone to try and find a negative attitude, because the club have acted very well in this as well.

“I don’t have the answer, if he moves on I personally would wish him well. And that’s kind of where we’re at now.”

So, although Frank doesn’t say anything directly, it would appear that the Brazilian is indeed leaving Chelsea, and I would not be very surprised if Arsenal were buying a currently-injured player either, as most of our signings arrive with that sort of problem.

What do you make of Franks’s words?