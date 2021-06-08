‘Last details’ of five-year deal with key Arsenal signing being completed

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are close to sealing a five-year deal with Emile Smith Rowe.

The midfielder has been one of the standout performers for the club this season, taking his opportunity with both hands after being given his first start of the season against Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Noel Whelan recently claimed that a new deal for Emile would be ‘one of the biggest signings Arsenal need to make right now’ when talking to the Football Insider, and that now looks set to be completed.

Fabrizio Romano stated that the midfielder is close to signing off on a new five-year contract, whilst adding that Granit Xhaka, Willian and Matteo Guendouzi will leave the club.

The Swiss midfielder looks set to join Jose Mourinho at Roma, while Willian and Guendouzi’s next clubs appear less certain.

Smith Rowe’s new deal will come as a big boost to fans after our recent frustration at seeing Aston Villa clinch a deal for Emi Buendia ahead of us, which has left a lot of negative feeling early into the transfer window.

Bukayo Saka signed a new four-year deal last season, which will keep him tied to Arsenal until 2024 according to ESPN, and having those two to build the team around is a nice reality to have moving forwards.

Patrick