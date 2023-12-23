Last season’s experience has made Arsenal much more consistent this time around

When you look at Arsenal being at the top of the league standings, you have to admit they have had a good season thus far. There are several reasons why Arsenal has been stable and able to pick up results after results. One of the reasons for this is that they had a fantastic summer transfer business, such as bringing in Declan Rice and David Raya (who have both come in and played vital roles), which has seen them empowered enough to have a say in the title race.

Though that may be the strongest justification for why Arsenal has been able to compete this season, Trent Alexander Arnold believes the lessons learned from last season’s failed title bid have made the Gunners a better club; it has made them consistent.

“They are a young, exciting team who last year probably lacked experience winning, more than anything,” Trent said ahead of the Gunners’ visit to Anfield. “That’s quite similar to what we were in that season when we were nipped to it by City by one point. Those experiences teach you a lot. It teaches you how to win. They will be bringing that from last season, and it is showing in their consistency. They deserve to be near the top. So do we.

“They’re very consistent, and they are winning in a controlled manner. It is different to how we are winning a lot of games. A couple of our games have been last-minute, or down to ten men, winning in different ways.”

That being said, I hope that each time the Gunners play, they reflect on what they can do better to make this season a success. This was a season for redemption, and they needed to do everything they could to satisfy their fans’ yearning for league glory.

Liverpool v Arsenal will not be a title decider only halfway through the season, but Arsenal can’t afford to leave Anfield without a win or a draw if they want to show they are ready to win the Premier League, and we are certainly due a result this season, aren’t we?

Daniel O

