“Last year was last year” PSG star denies they have more experience than Arsenal

PSG midfielder Vitinha insists there is not much difference between his team and Arsenal as both clubs prepare to face each other in the Champions League final this weekend.

The Parisians are competing in their second consecutive final and will be determined to win the competition and create more history, while Arsenal are aiming to secure the first Champions League trophy in their history. The Gunners failed to win the competition under Arsene Wenger, which means Mikel Arteta now has the opportunity to make history if he guides his side to victory in the final.

Arsenal and PSG Compared

Arteta has earned praise for the work he has done at Arsenal and has shown that he is among the leading coaches in modern football. However, PSG are viewed by many as the more experienced side because of their recent appearances in major finals and continued success in domestic competitions.

The French side were Champions League finalists last season, where they defeated Inter Milan, and many believe that experience could hand them an advantage ahead of this weekend’s match. Arsenal, meanwhile, have not won a cup competition since the summer of 2020, despite consistently competing at a high level in recent seasons.

Vitinha Dismisses Experience Argument

However, Vitinha does not believe previous finals will have any influence on the outcome of this match and insists the final should be treated as a completely separate occasion. He tells TNT Sports:

”I don’t think so, the Champions League final is the Champions League final.

“In that same year, we played against them three times, in the league phase as well, and then to eliminate [them] in the semi final.

“So, I don’t think so. Last year was last year, this is different. This is one game only. That is the Champions League final.

“We will be ready. We must be ready, and we will be ready.”

His comments reflect PSG’s confidence heading into the final, while also highlighting the belief within their squad that previous campaigns will not determine the outcome of this season’s decisive match.