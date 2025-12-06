Late heartbreak for Arsenal at Villa Park

Aston Villa secured a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon as Emi Buendía struck a late winner to seal an important result for the home side. The match arrived at a moment when Arsenal had been struggling away from home, and it offered Mikel Arteta’s team an opportunity to end a disappointing run on their travels. With ambitions of ending their long wait for another league title, this was a significant fixture for the Gunners.
Villa Make a Strong Start
From the outset, Aston Villa approached the contest with confidence and intent, showing once again why they have often proved troublesome for Arsenal. The Gunners were aware that they could not afford to fall short in a third consecutive away match, yet Villa continued to apply pressure with purpose. Their efforts were rewarded just after the half-hour mark when Matty Cash opened the scoring, giving the home side a deserved lead.
The goal served as a sharp reminder to Arsenal of the task ahead, but Villa maintained their advantage with discipline through to half-time. The visitors required a strong response after the interval, and Mikel Arteta acted decisively by introducing attacking changes that reshaped what had been a puzzling starting lineup.
Arsenal Respond but Villa Prevail
The adjustments made an immediate impact, with Leandro Trossard finding the net shortly after the restart. His equaliser, coming moments after he entered the pitch, brought renewed hope to the travelling side. The match then developed into an open contest, with Villa creating several promising opportunities to reclaim the lead and Arsenal threatening at the opposite end.
Despite Arsenal surviving a number of dangerous moments, the final word belonged to Aston Villa. With the contest approaching its conclusion, Emi Buendía delivered the decisive strike that secured victory for the hosts. The result continued Arsenal’s difficulties away from home and highlighted the resilience and quality within this Villa side.
Let’s hope the doubts from the last few seasons don’t begin to creep in and derail what has been an excellent season thus far
Cannot afford Gabriel out for a string of games again. Unlikely the title challenge stays alive without him.
Too right.. he’s so important at both ends of the pitch. He’s been a huge loss
Madueke isn’t a replacement for Saka, he’s always better on the left. Why was Trossard taken off? Why was Saka taken off?
Taking Saka off when chasing a winner is just insanity. Madueke has 1 goal contribution all season. Lot of huffing puffing, dribbles, basically zero end product. In a team that already lacks a lot of it.
Saka was poor that is why, and he has been for awhile, Trossard precaution
Trossard was injured.
I’d like to see us just go full out for a win instead of trying to manage games so carefully. There are opportunities in matches to really squeeze the opposition side and instead we fall back and try to calm a game and make it neutral as if that is an advantage to us. Sometimes chaos is fine. Sometimes a slower, more “controlled” approach doesnt work because the opposition is aware of what were trying to do and is going to throw caution to the wind themselves and make us uncomfortable. We’re playing a makeshift backline so of course it was going to get a bit messy today, but truthfully when I saw this fixture I only saw it being messy and Arsenal were going to have to be messy to win it, instead of trying to be measured. I think Unai handles us so well because he’s able to read Arteta so easily.
That’s a good facts brother, we are going to lose the games because of we try much to control the ball. Especially at the back
Yet we have been on a run of nineteen games undefeated by playing the football that, after one defeat, is being blamed for one defeat.
We are top of the PL and CL playing the kind of football that entails possession of the ball.
The reaction to losing by a 95th minute scrambled goal away at a top six club and with another injury crisis is unbelievable.
We weren’t outplayed despite the above and yet it’s all doom and gloom.
Spot on
I am at a loss what you are talking about.
The finishing of 2nd in 3 seasons in a row, had losses to A villa, about twice, if not more, and to want to win the league, losing to A Villa is a bad omen, going by what went on before.
He can read us so well, it took a scrambled 95th minute goal to beat our injury hit squad of players…. OK.
He does have a good record against Arteta ken. He very rarely struggles with the rag tag team he assembles. He bloodied Artetas nose with an inferior team in the EL and always gives us a hard time.
Not sure why Odegaard came straight back into the team ,why change a winning formula..
Agree with you DK and it saw Eze being subbed because he was out of position.
Their goal was, unfortunately, down to Eze, but Odegaard didn’t have a bad game in my opinion.
Agree Ken but MOM not for me.
Have you done the second Article yet Ken ?
Yes I have DK and sent it off to admin for approval.
👍
Extremely poor! Began second half well, were on top and scored then do what we normally do.. go into a defensive shell. Winning today would have been a massive statement but Arsenal always fail to deliver when it matters.
So we failed to deliver while going on a nineteen unbeaten run then Kev?
Of course it would have been a massive statement, just like the nineteen unbeaten run was!!
Done by a 95th minute scrambled goal and we failed to deliver when it matters.
Wow!!
Totally agree, all the armchair fans bleating on Arsenal bottling it in December, missing the best defensive pair in the world, they will be back when it matters, still top, played some tough away fixtures, best defensive record, my only complaint, Arteta needs to trust his players, Rice and Timber need a rest, would love to see Gyokeres and Jesus in the starting eleven. Maybe against Wolves he could do that
But the idea of all the money we spent was to improve the squad
I would say the team we put out was not a weak team ?
Hence , why did not more predict before that we would lose if people were so concerned by the injuries ?
We pay fortunes to improve the squad in every position. So why improve the squad, because whenever we have a “squad” player playing or a player out, the “squad” players let us down and are the reason for every failure. Lets just but 11 top players, put youth players in when they are injured and say, it doesn’t matter, we have a player out, we can’t win the league anyway🤣
@Reggie
REALTALK.
Because the narrative changes when we lose Dan these Arteta cultists become enraged if anything critical is said of him so it’s never his fault. Seen this countless times before top of the league unbeaten and it all comes crashing down like a house of cards. Arteta for me has many issues he can’t solve, one is Unai Emery, can’t win at Anfield, or Etihad and notoriously struggles away at Everton too, plays way too safe, especially in away games and that’s why we drop so many points and end up winning nothing.
Likewise, Kev, when, after nineteen games unbeaten, we lose a game to a scrambled 95th minute winner, the anti Arteta brigade become enraged and forget about said unbeaten run, where we are in the PL and CL, the injuries and they immediately change the narrative to be critical of Mikel.
Everything has “come crashing down like a house of cards” after this one defeat is the reaction that makes me wonder what your reaction will be if we have the same kind of results we saw midweek?
By the way, pointing out facts that support Mikel’s successes so far this season, doesn’t make me a “Arteta cultist”.. what it does do, is put opposing points of view.
Well, we have improved the squad Dan and one defeat in nineteen proves that wouldn’t you say?
I have no idea why fans predict the way they do – perhaps they do so using their hearts instead of their heads?
Not a bad thing if one supports their club 100% and much like not wanting our club to lose a game to prove a point.
Agree ken and thats why we shouldn’t blame injuries for one defeat in 19? We have a squad most managers in europe would die for and they wouldn’t use injuries as an excuse for defeat, with a squad like ours.
We all need to remember WE ARE STILL TOP OF THE LEAGUE. BUT tactics win you games over a season. Today Arteta got it wrong first half. ALL managers make mistakes. To win the league you make the fewest. It isn’t a slight he got it wrong TODAY, it happens. We have to make fewer than other teams to ACTUALLY win the league over a season. We all hope that will happen.
And if we don’t we can just blame injuries and say trophies are not everything
Or refs mistakes
Or the ball
Or being to tired because of less rest (didn’t see it that mentioned a couple of times this season when it went in our favour )
There should be no excuses this season ,nearly 400 million spent in the summer on 8 new players ,all our competition are blowing hot and cold .
No more ,6 seasons of ridiculous excuses ,get it done that’s all some of us ask for .
Having, what is it, five players out and yet another injury today, isn’t an excuse, as it’s a fact.
We only had Gabriel and Saliba out for two of those 19 games I believe by the way.
We are still top of the PL and CL and Mikel has achieved that, despite the injuries and, I agree, most managers would die for – tell me, who’s disputing that observation?
What I’m querying is the negativity surrounding a game lost in the the 95th minute to a scrambled goal, away from home and against another current top five club.
Look at the stats and tell me where we were outplayed.
What this result has done, of course, is given those who have been waiting to criticise Mikel, the opportunity to do so.
I’m quite happy and willing to counter their points with facts, just as I did when they came for Arsene.
Yeah a good squad but still need to prove they can get over the line
Just worry about our mentality when it counts
Yes Ken when it matters we fail to deliver
Always have under this manager
I thought that was established?
Not this season it hasn’t Dan and it’s this season that matters to me.
Thank you Kev. 100% agree Gooner!
Gyokeres is useful but not cutting it. Terrible when on the ball and can’t carry the ball at all. Maybe he will improve. Arsenal aren’t targeting him with crosses either.
And Aston Villa are pretty great to watch let’s be honest
Kai is better at literally everything compared to Gyokeres. Gyok is a placeholder until we get Kai back. At 27 too, we cant expect Gyok to be more than he is showing us.
Insane reality I am missing Kai also after all the grief I’ve given him, but he’s always had the skill level to play for top sides. I’ve seen nothing to suggest Gyokeres does. I think we might need to accept we’ve signed a championship level player because thats what he’s been showing us.
Kai Havertz has his own problems but will be good to have him back now.
Anyway this title charge depends on the defence staying healthy especially Gabriel.
Eze should play CAM with a double pivot behind him and a false nine in front of him or stay on the bench, because he’s not good enough to play LW and in Odegaard’s position. Eze and Odegaard playing together is a recipe of weak midfield
Gyokeres still can’t outjump, outpace and outmuscle any huge EPL CB, nor can he offer high technical skills. This is another bad signing from Berta and Arsenal that isn’t suited to Arteta’s tactics at all
Maybe we should concentrate on champions league, I think we have a better chance there unlike EPL where every team we meet of late plays like the prime Barcelona
We are not winning the CL mate lol
What a strange attitude.
We have came through a string of very difficult games and until today had a five point lead. This run has included away games at Liverpool, Chelsea, Man Utd, Newcastle, Villa and Sunderland. We have some favourable games coming up that can get us back on track.
I am disappointed, particularly with Gyokeres who seems to have as much impact as the fans who pay to watch him but we are doing very well and we have to remember that everyone below us are more inconsistent 🙂
Apart from your opinion regarding Gyokeres, Leon, I agree with you 100%.
It seems that Gyokeres is being set up to be the next patsy and we’re being told it’s “yet another bad signing” by Bertha and Arteta – who have been the others GAI?
When I remember the stick Havertz got before he had even signed for our club and now he’s going to be our saviour up front, perhaps some of our fans should bite the bullet and let players settle down during their first season?
I don’t necessarily think they are bad signings but its down to the way we ask them to play. Eze, Gyokores, Zubimendi and Hindcapie had bad games today and Eze and Zubimendi have more average to poor games than good ones. Why?
I agree Ken
No need for scapegoats peeps
We win and lose as a team
Only December, and you are an expert in football, Gyokeres has yet to be going, makes me laugh when I read posts like this. Let’s see in March what the situation will be
Eze must start from the bench
Or played in a position that he’s been proven to be effective at?
I agree!!!!!
Extremely poor from us. A run has come to an end, and maybe it’s better this early than the latter stages. We really now have to show some mentality with little margin of error. Another good run might do the trick
We saw glimpse of 2022-23 odegaard today and his solid partnership with Saka , taking Saka off at the time he took him off was not wise on the part of mikel and taking Trossard of was a surprising. Calafiori and Hincape made so many errors today, on the ball off the ball Thier continuous erros cause villa to keep on the attacks on the left side , it’s a suprise vila didn’t put us out earlier on. We need Saliba and Gabriel back ASAP , we lost today and I will gladly take a loss to club brugge if it means we give the available first 11 (all of them) a full week rest. The next four fixtures should be winnable and we will restore the 5 Pt lead at by Christmas but someone needs to tell Arteta to push for a two – three goal lead before trying to control the game. First half today we let them score very late because we kept doing the back passes , passing among the defenders and between keeper and defenders, Gabriel and Saliba does it well but Hincape who is new to the system shouldn’t be doing it. The loss put a bitter taste in the mouth but it’s not doom and gloom yet, we need a run to regain confidence, our main defence pair needs to return (what’s with all this injuries?) and Arteta should make use of Saka, Trossard and merino as best as he can as they are our main guys.
Our loss has nothing to do with Saliba and Gabs. We’ve always struggled with Villa even with them.
May be we have limited ideas for dealing with them
No have won at Villa the last two seasons, missing the two best centre halves in the world will be a difference, Saka has been poor, maybe carrying an injury still top, Wolves next, wair til March
Not sure we did mate
And also we had Saliba and Gabriel on the pitch at Sunderland and conceded
Let’s not make excuses
Better team won on the day
We had Saliba and Gabriel in defence against Newcastle last season in the league cup and they got mullered. BOTH legs.
👍
MC now two up, that 3 points meant everything to our title challenge, and apart from a few players, there was just not enough importance put on it. Not acceptable, when Hincapie got that ball into the last seconds he should’ve just kicked it out.
It’s a very long way to go yet
Title contenders will drop points here and there. At the end, the team that nets the highest number would be champions. And it will be close.
Arsenal will be there; that’s for sure.
So let’s keep the faith
Defence has been holding this team up for the past few seasons, its the attack that is the problem.
Eze and Madueke have no end products
Gykores can’t get on the ball. Cannot physically beat CB.
Saka complaining after every foul or decision against him, lazy attitude.
Odegaard gets in good positions but too slow to release ball, shots are poor.
Nail firmly On head that 👍
Some of us can see it. Its probably about mentality. We need to try and win games, not try and avoid defeat. Villa had 7 players in our box at the end of 94 minutes and that says it all. The ONLY time we have 7 in the box is from corners. Open play we are often short in the box.
Can anyone explain to me why Gyokeres was Europes top scorer, now he’s at Arsenal he can barely score for love or money? There must be a reason. We don’t have a problem getting into goal scoring positions, we just have a problem putting it in the back of the net. Our top goalscorers at the moment are Trossard and Merino with Saka when he’s having a good day. We simply could not afford to lose that game, it felt like most of the team didn’t realise or understand the importance with MC yet again breathing down our necks.
We actually don’t create enough chances. There is a common theme in this side.
They play poorly in at least one half of the game every match. Almost every time they go behind, they don’t win except the Newcastle game.
These are tell tale signs that the team is playing like last season.
What happened when the set piece goals stopped last season and Gabriel got injured? Same thing that is happening now.
Poorly managed game when we needed a result. It would be nice to see Arteta take off the handbrake and let the players be creative and play without a leash.
Unfortunately, Arteta philosophy is based on control, static positioning, and possession over product. It has got us back into the top 4 and finishing 2nd three times, but yet to deliver a title or trophy.
Unai is a bogeyman to Arteta, and head to head he seems to get the best of Arteta, especially when we need 3 points Yes Villa are in great form, and yes we have looked like crap the last 3 games.
People act like City can’t walk us down and surpass us, they have done it 3 years on the trot; not discounting the fact they may do it again.
Best chance in decades to win the PL, let’s see if Arteta and the fellas are up for it or not.
Arsenal need to try something different. It is becoming too predictable how certain players will play when they are in the starting 11.
Simba
December 6, 2025 at 3:51 pm
It will be a shame if we easily give up the top spot. The biggest challenge is that Arteta builds and destroys so the team does not really improve. Apart from the numbers the quality has not been improved. You can’t let Kiwior go of loan and rely on two new centre halfs who are very young and new to the league. They looked good playing with Gabriel and Saliba but once they are left alone it becomes a different ball game. Kiwior would have been very helpful and the coach should have guaranteed him game time which is very possible with the number of games the team plays.
Arteta messed up with the line up. How do you start with Odegaard, Eze and Merino who are your three number 10s. It meant we didnt have options to bring in in case of injuries or poor performance. Why would he start with all three when we had a fit again Gyokeres and four fit wingers. Why does Timber a natural right back play as a CB and White natural CB play right back. Just a mess from the coach. Zubimendi is good but doesn’t have presence and aura things that Partey had and are very important in that position. Villa was going through our middle with no resistance at all. Arteta is has good very good players but he lacks imagination and always plays not to loose in key games. Wenger used to say “We aproached the second half with the hand brake off” and we did win most of those games.
I was afraid the return of Odegaard would see the coach mess up a winning formula and it has happened. Eze looks like he doesn’t do much but he makes the ball move faster and he hangs upfront which draws the opposition to their goal area. The team needs to be set up so that they can feed the striker with chances but how many times have our strikers been given decent chances to score. Today Gyokeres came in and you can never blame him for failing to score because the team is just set up to defend and move around the ball and not create chances for the striker.
Yet again, we have retreated to typical Arsenal mentality, where if we get one goal, we suddenly go back to defensive, let’s not lose this mentality. If we can get that one goal, we can get another, PL winners do not have this mentality. I thought we had got over that with the Newcastle win, but unfortunately, not. We were going for the draw, and Villa for the win, we needed a win, yet we just didn’t seem to get it.
Gmv8,
You are spot on 100%! Thank you Gooner!
After scoring the equalizer, Arsenal don’t push for the win wholeheartedly. We become too complacent with the draw. See that against City (1-1) Sunderland (2-2) Chelsea (1-1) and Villa (1-1).
Well, we scored in the last minute against city115 after pushing for the equaliser so much, that for the first time ever, Pep had to defend.
Sunderland saw us come back from a goal down to score two goals as we pressed for the win only for a goalkeeping error in the final seconds to stop us taking all three points.
Chelsea? A typical London derby where I saw both teams giving no quarter and going for the win.
Villa? Check the stats and you’ll see who had the most chances.
These myths about our club not going for a win wholeheartedly don’t stack up if one looks at things objectively.
The only time I would agree with that, is the Liverpool game this season.
Even after the match Arteta talked only about defensive blunders that led to Villa goal not about why we didn’t score the 2nd goal that may give us the win. This clearly tells Arteta’s obsession with the defensive aspect of the game aiming to secure a draw. He now needs to pursue the route of outscoring as another way of winning a game esp at this time when defenders are injured.