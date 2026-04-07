Late Kai Havertz goal hands Arsenal Champions League advantage

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sporting Club in Lisbon this evening, with a late goal from Kai Havertz proving decisive. The Gunners were fully aware of the challenge ahead, particularly after Sporting’s impressive performance against Bodo/Glimt in the previous round.

Arsenal began the match with greater intensity than they showed in their recent outing against Southampton, but Sporting quickly demonstrated their readiness to compete. The Portuguese side established control early on, showcasing confident possession play and putting Arsenal under sustained pressure. Despite the Gunners’ attempts to create openings, the home team remained organised and disciplined, conceding very little in the opening stages.

Tactical Battle and First Half Struggles

As the first half progressed, the match developed into a tense and closely contested encounter. Sporting continued to trouble Arsenal, creating moments that unsettled the visitors and underlined the difficulty of the fixture. By halftime, it was evident that Arsenal were facing a stern test, requiring a strong response from Mikel Arteta and his players.

Following the interval, Arsenal sought to increase their attacking urgency, aiming to break the deadlock early in the second half. However, Sporting maintained their defensive discipline and made it clear that chances would remain limited. Although Arsenal managed to find the net at one stage, the effort was ruled out for offside, offering only a brief glimpse of what might follow.

Late Breakthrough Secures Victory

Sporting continued to justify pre-match warnings about their quality, keeping the contest finely balanced deep into the game. Arsenal persisted in their efforts, recognising the importance of securing a result from the first leg. Their breakthrough finally arrived in the first minute of added time, when Gabriel Martinelli combined effectively with Havertz, allowing the German to score the decisive goal.

The late strike ensures Arsenal take a valuable advantage, highlighting their resilience in a challenging away fixture.