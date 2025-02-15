Late Merino double secures the win for Arsenal against Leicester City

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Leicester City this afternoon after Mikel Merino came off the bench to score twice.

Everyone expected a post-Dubai return to form as the Gunners started well, but Leicester were also in good shape and matched Arsenal attack for attack in the opening exchanges.

Both teams continued to go at each other early on, but neither could fashion a clear-cut chance.

Leicester appeared to have worked hard in training to defend against Arsenal, particularly at corners.

The Gunners’ bid to find a breakthrough was not helped by a sloppy Raheem Sterling, who struggled to keep hold of the ball.

On the other flank, Ethan Nwaneri was a constant threat, causing Leicester all kinds of problems as he ran at them and used the ball well.

Late in the first half, Wilfred Ndidi could have opened the scoring for the hosts, but he headed wide.

Arsenal began the second half with greater intent, taking the game to the Foxes, with Nwaneri striking the bar with a good effort.

Leicester might have taken the lead if not for a brilliant intervention from Myles Lewis-Skelly, who got a crucial touch on a dangerous Jordan Ayew delivery.

As the game opened up, Nwaneri hit the bar again, but it did not take long for Arsenal to break the deadlock, as super-sub Mikel Merino headed in the opener.

The Spaniard had come on as an emergency striker and struck again six minutes later to kill off Leicester’s hopes of getting back into the game.