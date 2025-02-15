Late Merino double secures the win for Arsenal against Leicester City

Arsenal secured a 2-0 win against Leicester City this afternoon after Mikel Merino came off the bench to score twice.
Everyone expected a post-Dubai return to form as the Gunners started well, but Leicester were also in good shape and matched Arsenal attack for attack in the opening exchanges.
Both teams continued to go at each other early on, but neither could fashion a clear-cut chance.
Leicester appeared to have worked hard in training to defend against Arsenal, particularly at corners.
The Gunners’ bid to find a breakthrough was not helped by a sloppy Raheem Sterling, who struggled to keep hold of the ball.
On the other flank, Ethan Nwaneri was a constant threat, causing Leicester all kinds of problems as he ran at them and used the ball well.
Late in the first half, Wilfred Ndidi could have opened the scoring for the hosts, but he headed wide.
Arsenal began the second half with greater intent, taking the game to the Foxes, with Nwaneri striking the bar with a good effort.
Leicester might have taken the lead if not for a brilliant intervention from Myles Lewis-Skelly, who got a crucial touch on a dangerous Jordan Ayew delivery.
As the game opened up, Nwaneri hit the bar again, but it did not take long for Arsenal to break the deadlock, as super-sub Mikel Merino headed in the opener.
The Spaniard had come on as an emergency striker and struck again six minutes later to kill off Leicester’s hopes of getting back into the game.
Away win, im Soooooo Happy
I didn’t expect Merino to score the winning goal let alone 2 goals but but I’m very happy he did. Well done to Nwaneri for assist on first goal. Also our defence for a clean sheet
Sometimes a top team who is not playing well needs to pull out a win against a lower table team to win the Premier League. It happens to all champions
It’s all about winning whether big, tight, easy, hard.
One day we beat City 5-1 and another day we beat Leicester 2-0 both goals late in the match
We won which is the main thing
COYG (love you boys)
Best defence in the league (again) so far this year – fewest goals conceded.
Only thing that worries me is that since Saka’s injury we seem to be more vulnerable to counters. Not sure if it the threat Saka poses or his work defensively but we just seem a bit vulnerable. When the defense is set we seldom see mistakes that cost us a goal (granted sometimes luck but often a really strong play by someone along the back line).
Excellent game plan from Arteta, despite having very limited experienced attackers in the squad
Merino was very effective in the tall false-nine position, but I don’t think he has the stamina to play the role from the beginning of the game. If he was younger and pacier, he could be a very good CF
Nwaneri was our best attacker since the first half until Merino comes in. Inverted-RWs like Saka and him are essential for Arteta’s high-ball-possession tactics
You called for Merino in previous posts to play the false 9 and I was skeptical about it.
That was a nice insight from you.
Thanks
Merino provides aerial presence, hold-up play and physicality that are lacking in our diminutive CFs. If he gets injured, I think Rice will play the role
and the more traditional line-up to start with Merino coming on later totally changes the style.
Yeah, good shout. He’s like Havertz but without the style and pace but better finishing.
As expected a rough watch but Arteta made the right changes. Seems Merino CF is our best chance at success the rest of the season. Sterling… simply not an option I’m sorry to say and I’d dip back into our academy to see who can maybe help out instead. Odegaard needs to start pulling his creative weight a bit more too, seems Nwaneri is creating the bulk of the good chances now. If we’re going to limp through the rest of the season we’ll need our captain to be back to his best. But for today, considering the circumstances it was about finding a way and they did.
Mikel Merino…. clutch!
Sterling needs the bench more than the field now more than ever. His confidence is totally outa the window.
Youngster like Oyedeji needs some minutes as well. All in all, good result.
COYG
yes it was disappointing at 2.0 up that Arteta didnt throw Odeyji on for a few minutes to get a feel
Not sure we will see Merino starting as he might not have the stamina for whole game… Arteta needs to put a rocket up Sterling and say his career is on the line and he needs to step up… even if he takes the defenders on and has some shots it will create some doubt and at least try to tire them out !!
I guess Merino now has the false 9 position to himself.
Sterling should be nowhere near the pitch. He failed his audition entirely.
3 points gained. Now unto Westham next Saturday.
Merino.
Trossard. Odegaard. Nwaneri.
Rice. Partey.
Skelly. Gabriel. Saliba. Timber.
Raya.
Wow that was so good from Mikel Merino! Should have seen it before, tall and left-footed also a midfielder just like Havertz.. the perfect Havertz replacement. I thought everyone put in a good shift especially Rice and Partey. Sterling unfortunately is well past it, probably was thankful to be subbed.
Havert would have missed both of those if he was in position!
Credit to Arteta for the change and the 3 points .
Nwaneri was a bright spark ,but Sterling time to hang those boots up buddy .
3 points are 3 points against a poor Leicester team so on to the next .
Big win to keep the pressure on league leaders! West Ham on the fixture list next. COYG!!!
And here I was screaming at my tv. for Nathan Butler to
come on..!! some senior players were knackered by the end Rice Partey Ode etc. but a clean sheet and 3 points ..
I would love to see a right footed midfielder to share the load with Ode..
I thought Sterling tried his best but that is no longer good enough. Neither did I think that Partey was firing.
It looked as though Leicester – who were mostly pretty poor – would manage to hold on for a draw and well done to Skelly for clearing what would have been an embarrassing goal.
I envisaged a difficult afternoon, bearing in mind the lack of forward options, but Mikel Merino to the rescue with good finishing. Nwaneri deserved his man of the match award
You would think its now to time to play Tierney as a winger on the other side if we are going to utilise our new found # 9 with good crosses.
I take it you mean the left SAG?
we are not good against teams who just look to defend deep when we are so short of players
next season will be different – Sesko and Williams there
have to keep grinding out these away wins
A win and clean sheet, couldn’t ask for more. Sterling loan should be cancelled, we are better of using a player from the under 16 !
Sterling was completely useless.. I was thinking of deploying Skelly at the left flank with Calafiori at left back.. offside, no dribbling, no cross, no defence..
My player rating as Arsenal find the resources and prevail.
Nwaneri kid – 8 The only thing lacking from Arsenal Academy kid performance was a goal, Saka can not just walk in the team over this kid and present performance.
He’s my man of the match if you ask me.
Merino- 8 The gaffer once said the solution
to our decimated front line, has to come from within, then step up Merino, his superior poisoning reminds me of a certain Xhaka.
Partey – 6. The world class player may have over extended himself in the first half and ran out of steam, but he will prove a tough cookie again when players around him step up.
Skelly – 8. What a gem of a left back Arsenal have stumbled upon, not many players could have got their foot stuck yet manage to delicately played the ball, he has effectively rubbishes the claim that he’s over rated by senior armchair managers.
Sterling – 5. Sad to see an old stalwart of the game going over the hill.
Calafiori – 7 Did what was ask of him and with such quality coming off the bench, whoever writes off Arsenal do so at their own peril.
Jorginho – 6 Though his legs are long gone, he’s a genuine player of Arteta ball.
Trosaard – 5. It is clear the former Brighton man is not the answer to our decimated front line, but should come on in the second half against the Hammers to devastating effect.
Rice baby – 7 played a blinder in his debut season, to the extent that one Arsenal legend believed we should have paid £20 mil more, there are signs he could be inching back to being top top.
Captain Odegaard – 7 It is going to be interesting to see his service to Merino against West Ham, an old reunión from Real Sociedad when the two were unplayable together, resulting in Real Madrid to cut the loan spell short and breaking up that deadly combination.
Our can never did all that bad to be honest, but he’s more capable of better performance.
Timber- 6. Maybe the misfiring Trosaard had inspired the Dutchman to get forward leaving a few gaps behind.
Saliba- 7 was given the more difficult task of keeping the speedy and tricky Vardy quite.
Magahlase – 6. A monster in defense, pull so much attention when Arsenal has a set peice.
Raya – 6 Had very little to do
All in all it was a big three points and no doubt the big pretender will be looking over their shoulders
Trossard to be benched against West Ham next Saturday??
Who then starts as your front 3?
I believe he will play left wing and Merino starts up front with Nwaneri right wing.
Or Arteta might just give Sterling another chance to prove himself again and start with the same line up again.
Great result. I almost fell asleep in the first half but the second more than made up for it. Bottom line is that we got the three points.
Merino’s a smart player, compensates for his lack of pace. Welcome/clinical finishing off two great assists! Has to start, sadly Sterling back to the bench.
@Sensible Gooner
The Merino super sub worked like a charm, this time on a team of Leicester’s quality. I don’t think starting him as a CF here on out will work in the long run. I may be wrong, but I’m sure defenders would have copped on and will be ready to exploit his inexperience playing in that role and neutralise him quite quick. Just saying…